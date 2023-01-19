SCV Chamber of Commerce Upcoming Events

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will have a number of upcoming forums and events geared to equip and help SCV businesses navigate some of the important issues facing the business community this year.

Please review the below and click on the links to find out more and register for each event. The full calendar can be viewed here.

2023 Employment Law Update

Tuesday, Jan. 24 | 3 P.M. | Register

In partnership with our Title Sponsor, Greenspoon Marder LLP, we invite you to our 2023 Employment Law Update, presented by Brian Koegle. During this 90-minute presentation, Mr. Koegle will provide vital 2023 updates every California business needs to be aware of. After the presentation, there will be a networking reception with appetizers, wine and cocktails.

4th Annual Health and Wellness Forum

Tuesday, Feb. 7 | 7:45 A.M. | Register

It’s been a challenging three years for everyone and the well-being of employees should be front and center as businesses launch into the new year. Our Health & Wellness Forum is set to focus on mental health. Science shows that mental health is not all in the mind, it’s influenced by factors ranging from lifestyle to nutrition, genetics to infections and toxicities. Our panel of business and health experts will discuss the financial toll unmet mental health issues can have on business, how to support community inclusion and participation, raise mental health awareness in the workplace without the fear of stigmas, and increase access to mental health services. Breakfast is included.

Centennial Celebration Awards + Installation

Thursday, Feb. 23 | 6 P.M. | Register

It’s the Celebration of the Century. A once in a century celebration in honor of our members who have supported us through to our 100th anniversary. On Thursday, Feb. 23, commemorate this historic milestone with a great celebration of members and the thriving business community. Join in celebration for an evening of Awards, Food and Cocktails. Catering by Chef Daniel Otto from The Old Town Junction.

Sponsorships are available, email the SCV Chamber to find out more.

Nominations are open for the Business Choice Awards, Nomination Form.

