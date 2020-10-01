Chamber’s After Hours Mixer, Empowering Women Lunch Going Virtual

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Wednesday the reboot of two of its most popular monthly networking events offered to the business community, pre COVID 19, into a virtual setting that still allows for small group networking that community members experienced when attending in person.

“Though we are still not back to business as usual, we are pleased to bring back our popular events to our business community,” stated Nancy Starczyk, chair of the SCV Chamber Board of Directors. “For those who were able to attend our Hispanic Heritage Virtual Celebration, we were excited to launch the Remo platform, which allowed for small group networking that we are customed to in person, but in a virtual setting.”

Pre COVID-19, the SCV Chamber hosted their monthly Business After Hours Mixers as well as its #EmpoweringWomen Lunch. The Business After Hours mixers were hosted every third Wednesday of the month and gathered between 150-300 working professionals from around the Santa Clarita Valley. Our #EmpoweringWomen Lunch met at Salt Creek Grille, for members only, and offered a chance for small group networking and a guest speaker to share their story.

Our revamped version of both events will be hosted on our Remo platform. With the launch of the platform, we are able to bring the same, small group networking feeling, but in a virtual setting. As you login to the platform, attendees are placed at a table and will be able to interact with only the guests at their table. Move around as you would at an in-person event to maximize your networking. #Empoweringwomen lunch has been rebranded to Empowered Women’s Network, more details on all the exciting opportunities this group will provide will be announced in the coming months.

“The SCV Chamber has always been the place for the business community to network, which is one of our three pillars, and bring together like-minded professionals to help advance each other’s agenda,” stated Ivan Volschenk, managing partner for Evolve Business Strategies, which manages the SCV Chamber of Commerce. “As we adapt to our current environment, we will ensure our members can continue to take advantage of the numerous benefits. We’re excited to be able to revamp our monthly mixers and empowering women networking group and look forward to “seeing” everyone again.”

Our Business After Hours Virtual Mixer will kick off on Wednesday, Oct. 21, at 6:00 p.m. with UCLA as the host. There will be no charge to our members and $10 for non-members. Our newly designed Empowered Women Network will take place every second Tuesday of month, kicking off on Tuesday, Oct. 13, from 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. For the remainder of the year, it will be open to the full business community, $10 for members and $15 for non-members. At the start of 2021, the event will become a Chamber-member exclusive event.

For more information or to register for each of the events, please visit www.scvchamber.com and click on our Events tab. If you are interested in sponsoring a Business After Hours Virtual Mixer, please email hello@scvchamber.com to receive more information.

About the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce is the largest business membership organization in the Santa Clarita Valley representing more than 65,000 member employees. The Chamber serves as “The Voice of Business” working as the SCV’s leading business advocacy organization in the third largest city in the County of Los Angeles. Founded in 1923, the Chamber works to advocate for, educate and connect the business community.