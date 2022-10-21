Charter College Expands Program to Include GED

Charter College has served the Santa Clarita area for more than 25 years and has expanded its programs to adults who have not completed their high school diploma or GED.

Through partnership with the C4L Academy, adult learners can now complete their high school education while pursuing a vocation in Health Care, Business, or Information Technology.

— Charter College and C4L Academy have partnered to offer adult learners a way to complete their high school education while pursuing a vocation.

— C4L Academy is offered at no cost to students enrolled in any Charter College certificate program.

— Student must pass the ACCUPLACER ATB (Ability to Benefit) test.

Charter College Canyon Country offers certificate programs in Dental Assisting and Medical Assisting. Both occupations, which are expected to grow rapidly in the next several years, will have large numbers of job openings, or are new and emerging occupations.

Lacking a high school diploma is no longer an obstacle. If you seek training and a rewarding career as a medical or dental assistant contact Charter College today.

Call 888-200-9942 or visit Charter College.

https://www.chartercollege.edu/

Visit the Charter College campus in-person at 19034 Soledad Canyon Road, Canyon Country CA 91351.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...