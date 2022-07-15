Child & Family Center Awarded $250,000 Grant From Foster Foundation

Child & Family Center is pleased to announce the receipt of a $250,000 grant from The G.A. Foster Legacy Foundation, a family foundation established in Southern California. The grant will provide unrestricted funding for several key areas of services.

Private funding is essential for the Child & Family Center to sustain its role as the “go-to” agency when the Santa Clarita Valley community experiences a traumatic event, such as the 2017 Las Vegas shooting that included 10 SCV victims)and the 2019 Saugus High School shooting. In addition, the grant will allow an increase in availability of psychotherapy groups to help meet the growing need for behavioral health services.

The pandemic has greatly impacted services for the Center’s Domestic Violence Program, particularly the 30-day emergency shelter. The grant will fund an additional on-site staff person to support monitoring and direct client service, as well as provide supplies including bedding, hygiene and cleaning supplies, as it opens to maximum capacity for the first time in two years.

Finally, the grant will support preventive services, education, outreach and family support that addresses issues before they spin out of control, such as services focusing on parenting and parent and child relationship and communication and education on healthy relationships and anti-bullying.

“We are so grateful for the generous gift from The G.A. Foster Legacy Foundation, which will provide critical funding to provide care to our clients,” said Dr. Joan Aschoff, Child & Family Center CEO. “On behalf of all of us at Child & Family Center, we express our heartfelt thanks.”

