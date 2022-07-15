header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
92°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
July 15
1891 - R.E. Nickel publishes area's first newspaper, The Acton Rooster [story]
Acton Rooster
Child & Family Center Awarded $250,000 Grant From Foster Foundation
| Friday, Jul 15, 2022

Child & Family Center is pleased to announce the receipt of a $250,000 grant from The G.A. Foster Legacy Foundation, a family foundation established in Southern California. The grant will provide unrestricted funding for several key areas of services.

Private funding is essential for the Child & Family Center to sustain its role as the “go-to” agency when the Santa Clarita Valley community experiences a traumatic event, such as the 2017 Las Vegas shooting that included 10 SCV victims)and the 2019 Saugus High School shooting. In addition, the grant will allow an increase in availability of psychotherapy groups to help meet the growing need for behavioral health services.

The pandemic has greatly impacted services for the Center’s Domestic Violence Program, particularly the 30-day emergency shelter. The grant will fund an additional on-site staff person to support monitoring and direct client service, as well as provide supplies including bedding, hygiene and cleaning supplies, as it opens to maximum capacity for the first time in two years.

Finally, the grant will support preventive services, education, outreach and family support that addresses issues before they spin out of control, such as services focusing on parenting and parent and child relationship and communication and education on healthy relationships and anti-bullying.

“We are so grateful for the generous gift from The G.A. Foster Legacy Foundation, which will provide critical funding to provide care to our clients,” said Dr. Joan Aschoff, Child & Family Center CEO. “On behalf of all of us at Child & Family Center, we express our heartfelt thanks.”
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NONPROFIT LINKS

NONPROFIT HEADLINES
> NONPROFIT NEWS ARCHIVE

SCV Education Foundation Seeks Donations for Bag of Books Program

SCV Education Foundation Seeks Donations for Bag of Books Program
Friday, Jul 15, 2022
The Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation is proud to announce it will reintroduce the Bag of Books program to SCV elementary schools this fall.
FULL STORY...

Child & Family Center Awarded $250,000 Grant From Foster Foundation

Child & Family Center Awarded $250,000 Grant From Foster Foundation
Friday, Jul 15, 2022
Child & Family Center is pleased to announce the receipt of a $250,000 grant from The G.A. Foster Legacy Foundation, a family foundation established in Southern California.
FULL STORY...

Oct. 15: Purple Palooza 5K Walk to End Domestic Violence

Oct. 15: Purple Palooza 5K Walk to End Domestic Violence
Friday, Jul 8, 2022
Child & Family Center will present Purple Palooza 5K Walk to End Domestic Violence on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 8 a.m.-11 a.m. at the Center’s main facility 21545 Centre Pointe Parkway.
FULL STORY...

Santa Clarita Artists Association General Meeting Schedule for 2022

Santa Clarita Artists Association General Meeting Schedule for 2022
Wednesday, Jul 6, 2022
FULL STORY...

Canyon Theatre Guild Awards Six Senior Scholarships to High School Grads

Canyon Theatre Guild Awards Six Senior Scholarships to High School Grads
Wednesday, Jul 6, 2022
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
SCV Education Foundation Seeks Donations for Bag of Books Program
The Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation is proud to announce it will reintroduce the Bag of Books program to SCV elementary schools this fall.
SCV Education Foundation Seeks Donations for Bag of Books Program
July 22-23: SCV Winemakers Featured at Garagiste Wine Festival
The Garagiste Wine Festival: Seventh Annual Urban Exposure will be held in Glendale July 22-23.
July 22-23: SCV Winemakers Featured at Garagiste Wine Festival
SCV Water Announces Death of Board VP Jerry Gladbach
Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency officials confirmed Thursday night, July 14, the death of the board’s vice president, Jerry Gladbach.
SCV Water Announces Death of Board VP Jerry Gladbach
Child & Family Center Awarded $250,000 Grant From Foster Foundation
Child & Family Center is pleased to announce the receipt of a $250,000 grant from The G.A. Foster Legacy Foundation, a family foundation established in Southern California.
Child & Family Center Awarded $250,000 Grant From Foster Foundation
Today in SCV History (July 15)
1891 - R.E. Nickel publishes area's first newspaper, The Acton Rooster [story]
Acton Rooster
Today in SCV History (July 14)
1769 - Portolá party sets out from San Diego; first Europeans to "discover" Santa Clarita Valley 3½ weeks later [story]
Gaspar de Portola
Sept 12: Santa Clarita, CalArts Offering After-School Arts Program
The Santa Clarita Public Library is excited to collaborate with the California Institute of the Arts to bring a brand-new, after-school arts program for students in grades fourth through sixth for free.
Sept 12: Santa Clarita, CalArts Offering After-School Arts Program
July 14: “Community Conversation” With LASD Sheriff Alex Villanueva, SCV Sheriffs Captain Diez
Santa Clarita residents and business owners are invited to join Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva and SCV Captain Diez for a “Community Conversation”.
July 14: “Community Conversation” With LASD Sheriff Alex Villanueva, SCV Sheriffs Captain Diez
July 20: L.A. County to Launch New Aging and Disabilities Department
LA County Supervisor Janice Hahn will join Dr. Laura Trejo, Director of the new LA County Aging and Disabilities Department, and other state and local leaders in launching L.A. County’s first department dedicated to providing aging and disability services.
July 20: L.A. County to Launch New Aging and Disabilities Department
Sept 9: DrinkPAK CEO to Speak at SCVEDC Economic Outlook
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation is excited to announce that the final panelist at the 2022 Economic Outlook will be DrinkPAK CEO Nate Patena.
Sept 9: DrinkPAK CEO to Speak at SCVEDC Economic Outlook
SCV Deputies Investigating Traffic Collision Involving a Pedestrian
On Monday at approximately 9:15am, SCV deputies responded to Bouquet Canyon Road and Soledad Canyon Road in Saugus regarding a traffic collision involving a pedestrian. 
SCV Deputies Investigating Traffic Collision Involving a Pedestrian
Board of Supervisors Support SB616 to Improve Child Safety in Child Custody Cases
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion authored by Supervisor Kathryn Barger to support Senate Bill 616 which will prioritize child safety during custody hearings in the family court system. 
Board of Supervisors Support SB616 to Improve Child Safety in Child Custody Cases
Wednesday COVID Roundup: L.A. County Reports Over 6,000 New Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday a total of 15 new deaths and 6,530 new cases countywide, with 181 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID Roundup: L.A. County Reports Over 6,000 New Cases
Today in SCV History (July 13)
1884 - Hardison & Stewart start drilling Star No. 1 oil well in Pico Canyon; later form Union Oil Co. [story]
Lyman Stewart
Marsha McLean | Opportunities for Santa Clarita Seniors
The city of Santa Clarita has long been admired for the enviable quality of life our residents enjoy.
Marsha McLean | Opportunities for Santa Clarita Seniors
Valencia-Based H2scan Names David Meyers President, CEO
H2scan, a world leader in hydrogen sensing solutions for the energy, industrial and emerging hydrogen markets, today announced that its current Chief Operating Officer, David Meyers, was named the company’s President and Chief Executive Officer.
Valencia-Based H2scan Names David Meyers President, CEO
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: