Sept. 13: Child & Family Center ‘Inside Out’ Movie Screening

The Child & Family Center invites Santa Clarita Valley residents to a free movie screening and discussion of the original hit film “Inside Out” on Friday, Sept. 13 at 5 p.m. at 21545 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

The film’s main character, Riley, is uprooted from her Midwest life and moved to San Francisco. Her emotions, Joy, Fear, Anger, Disgust and Sadness, conflict on how best to navigate a new city, house and school.

Riley’s story will help families engage in healthy conversations about the importance of identifying and understanding our emotions and the potential risks that can occur when those emotions are suppressed. Through guided pre and post-movie discussions, parents and their kids will be able to discuss these themes and more.

Attendees can visit a variety of resource tables before the movie begins to learn more about supportive services available at Child & Family Center and within the community. Free sweet and savory snacks will also be available for all guests.

For more information, please contact: Leah Parker, (661) 259-9439.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...