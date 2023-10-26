Child & Family Center Named Nonprofit of the Year

Child & Family Center received the 2023 Organization of the Year from the National Association of Social Workers California Chapter at the organization’s annual conference held in Burbank on Oct. 20. Jaime Piscione, vice president of Programs and Services, attended the ceremony and accepted the award on behalf of the agency. The Center will now move forward to represent California at the national level. Child & Family Center previously received the group’s Regional Award (North Los Angeles County, Ventura County and Santa Barbara) in April of this year.

– Makes significant contributions to an area or population of concern to the social work profession

– Does concerted work with at-risk and vulnerable populations

– Contributes to an improved quality of life in communities

– Constructively addresses social issues

– Enhances and promotes diversity and multicultural experiences

The award honors an outstanding organization in the community whose accomplishments exemplify the values and mission of professional social work. A selection is made on the following criteria:

“Child & Family Center is honored to receive this award. With so many incredible organizations in California providing such incredible work to their communities, we are honored to be recognized among them.” said CEO, Nikki Buckstead. “This award highlights the incredible staff we have, who serve over 950 people per month in our mental health, substance use treatment and domestic violence programs. It’s really a testament to the high standards and ethics our agency holds along with the high quality of programs and services we provide.”

Visit [here] to learn more about the NASW awards.

Founded in 1976, Child & Family Center provides mental health services, outpatient drug and alcohol treatment and prevention, and domestic violence services in Santa Clarita and Antelope Valley and employs more than 150 staff members. Our mission: Changing lives. Healing relationships. Helping people thrive. For more information, visit www.childfamilycenter.org.

