Child & Family Center Offers Drug, Alcohol Treatment

Child & Family Center offers outpatient and intensive outpatient services for youth and adults who struggle with dependency on drugs or alcohol.

The program provides individualized services to meet the needs of people in various stages of recovery from alcohol or drug use. Services are provided for ages 12 – 65, for those who qualify for MediCal, My Health L.A. or AB109.

An assessment is completed upon intake, followed by collaborating on realistic treatment goals and recovery plans. Treatment with services are offered during the day, evening and on weekends.

Services include:

-Individual counseling focusing on the individual treatment or recovery plan.

-Group counseling with a therapist and a group of individuals with similar struggles.

-Family therapy uses the family’s strengths and resources to find ways for the person who abuses alcohol or drugs to live without substances.

-Medication assisted treatment.

-Psychiatric Services for clients who may benefit from a combination of counseling, psychotherapy and medications.

-Care Coorindation to help ensure necessities like food, shelter, utilities, transportation, and child care are met.

-Finally, an Aftercare Plan including activities, interventions, and resources to help those in recovery cope with triggers, stress, and cravings that they may face when treatment is over.

Services are provided at the Center’s main facility located at 21545 Centre Pointe Pkwy, Santa Clarita.

For more information, please contact Child & Family Center, 661-259-9439 or visit the website.

