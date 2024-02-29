header image

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
February 28
1890 - Jenkins ranch hands Dolores Cook and George Walton of Castaic slain by rival William Chormicle and W.A. Gardener [story]
Dolores Cook
California Credit Union Launches Charitable Foundation to Support Local Community-Based Organizations, Educational Institutions
| Wednesday, Feb 28, 2024
Water drop
California Credit Union Foundation made its debut grant of $80,000 to The Greater Los Angeles Education Foundation to support multiple Los Angeles County Office of Education initiatives. (L-R) Dr. Debra Duardo, Los Angeles County Superintendent of Schools; California Credit Union President/CEO Steve O’Connell; California Credit Union Foundation President Marvel Ford; and Kerry Franco, President & Chief Deputy of Strategic Partnerships and Innovation, Greater Los Angeles Education Foundation.


California Credit Union announced today that it has launched the California Credit Union Foundation to lead its community outreach and support programs, which have totaled more than $2.5 million over the last five years.

A non-profit charitable corporation, the Foundation will focus on partnering with local grassroots organizations and educational institutions through grants, sponsorships, in-kind support and volunteer participation.

“We have long lived our People Helping People philosophy in our work to strengthen the financial well-being of our communities by providing resources to non-profit partners effecting meaningful change across Southern California,” said California Credit Union President/CEO Steve O’Connell. “California Credit Union Foundation will take this work to the next level in its mission to improve lives and empower our communities to thrive for generations to come.”

California Credit Union Foundation recently made its debut grant of $80,000 to The Greater Los Angeles Education Foundation, an organization the credit union has supported for 20 years.

The grant will be used to support multiple Los Angeles County Office of Education initiatives, including its Teacher of the Year program, Academic Decathlon, Women’s Leadership Conference and other programs to support school districts across Los Angeles County.

“We’re excited to launch the Foundation to fund the credit union’s existing community giving initiatives as well as expand our outreach programs to make a lasting impact on the well-being of our communities. And we can’t think of a better way to kick off this effort than through our debut grant to The Greater Los Angeles Education Foundation, which honors our heritage as a teacher’s credit union and recognizes that education is the cornerstone of a healthy community,” said California Credit Union Foundation President Marvel Ford. We look forward to helping build a better future for our communities across Southern California through strategic charitable giving and outreach partnerships.”

“We are deeply grateful to the California Credit Union Foundation for the generous grant to support the Greater Los Angeles Education Foundation. This funding will enable us to continue supporting students and educators, providing essential resources and opportunities to enhance learning and development. We are committed to making a meaningful difference, and with the support of the California Credit Union Foundation, we can extend our impact even further,” said Dr. Debra Duardo, Los Angeles County Superintendent of Schools.

California Credit Union Foundation will focus its resources on grants and investment in four key pillars of long-term community empowerment, including:

-Investing in Our Community & Our Youth: Supporting grassroots community organizations and empowering leaders of tomorrow through scholarships, literacy activities and investment in local organizations that support their health & well-being.

-Supporting Educators & Schools: Providing grants to help teachers & schools thrive in our community, support students and recognize their commitment to learning.

-Promoting Financial Literacy: Investing in education programs that build financial wellness for youth and adults in our communities for long-term financial empowerment.

-Honoring Our Service Members: Giving strategic grants to programs that assist military service members, their families and veterans, recognizing the service and sacrifice of our nation’s heroes.

Overseen by a volunteer board of directors, the California Credit Union Foundation will centralize the credit union’s giving programs across its Southern California service areas.

California Credit Union will fund all administrative costs of the Foundation to ensure 100% of donations are returned back to the communities it serves. To contribute to the Foundation or learn more, please visit the website.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Feb. 29: Leap Day Celebration with 40 Cents Off Gas at Circle K
Circle K will offer 40 cents off per gallon of fuel between 4 and 7 p.m. local time Thursday, Feb. 29 during Circle K Fuel Day Pop-Up
Feb. 29: Leap Day Celebration with 40 Cents Off Gas at Circle K
March 24: Team Dragon Eye’s Announces 7th Dragon Boat Easter EggStravaganza
 Team Dragon Eyes, a local dragon boat team with nearly a decade of history, is thrilled to announce the 7th Annual Dragon Boat Easter EggStravaganza and BBQ. 
March 24: Team Dragon Eye’s Announces 7th Dragon Boat Easter EggStravaganza
Barger Reacts to County Update on Chiquita Canyon Landfill Odor Response
Supervisor Kathryn Barger issued the following statement today, after hearing a presentation from leaders from Los Angeles County’s Public Health, Regional Planning,
Barger Reacts to County Update on Chiquita Canyon Landfill Odor Response
March 16: COC Athletic Department to Host Mike Gillespie Field Dedication Ceremony
The College of the Canyons Athletic Department will host a field dedication ceremony to unveil the recently named Mike Gillespie Field in honor of the legendary baseball coach’s distinguished career.
March 16: COC Athletic Department to Host Mike Gillespie Field Dedication Ceremony
SCVEDC Highlights Benefits of Apprenticeships For Local Businesses
In addressing the workforce needs of businesses in SCV, the local community, including academic institutions and economic development organizations, are embracing opportunities for apprenticeships to harness the strength of a vibrant and diverse workforce.
SCVEDC Highlights Benefits of Apprenticeships For Local Businesses
March 1: Valencia-based Flair Cleaners 9th Annual Food Drive
Flair Cleaners, Southern California’s leading eco-friendly dry cleaner, is holding its 9th Annual Flair Cares Food Drive, Hang Up Hunger, March 1 to 31.
March 1: Valencia-based Flair Cleaners 9th Annual Food Drive
CSUN Launches the First CSU Disability Studies Minor Program
California State University, Northridge has launched the first disability studies minor in the CSU system, with the first students being admitted to the program in fall 2024.
CSUN Launches the First CSU Disability Studies Minor Program
Feb. 29: Take the Leap with the Final “Carousel Wishes & Valentine Kisses” Fundraiser of 2024
Jersey Mike's will host an all day fundraiser to benefit Carousel Ranch’s "Carousel Wishes & Valentine Kisses" campaign on Thursday, Feb. 29.
Feb. 29: Take the Leap with the Final “Carousel Wishes & Valentine Kisses” Fundraiser of 2024
LASD is Asking for the Public’s Help Locating At-Risk Missing Person, Christina Lynn Penniston
Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons unit are seeking assistance in locating at-risk missing person, Christina Lynn Penniston.
LASD is Asking for the Public’s Help Locating At-Risk Missing Person, Christina Lynn Penniston
Supervisor Barger Gives $500K for Center for Transportation Technology Excellence
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger announced she has given $500,000 from Fifth District discretionary funding to the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority 
Supervisor Barger Gives $500K for Center for Transportation Technology Excellence
College of the Canyons Announces Pop-Up FAFSA Workshops
In an effort to help students navigate the new 2024-25 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) application form, College of the Canyons will be hosting four upcoming pop-up workshops.   
College of the Canyons Announces Pop-Up FAFSA Workshops
Wilk Announces Bills to Combat Retail Theft
As Co-Chair of The California Problem Solvers Caucus, Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) is pleased announce he is coauthoring a series of bills that would help California tackle the rapid rise in retail theft.
Wilk Announces Bills to Combat Retail Theft
CSUN’s Lulu Sanchez Earns Big West Freshman of the Week
Lulu Sanchez was named Big West Freshman Softball Player of the Week on Monday, Feb. 26.
CSUN’s Lulu Sanchez Earns Big West Freshman of the Week
TMU Releases 2024 Spring Magazine
The Master’s University released its spring 2024 magazine on Tuesday.
TMU Releases 2024 Spring Magazine
Central Park Dog Parks to Close Temporarily
The city of Santa Clarita announced both dog parks at Central Park will be closed temporarily for renovations beginning Wednesday Feb. 28.
Central Park Dog Parks to Close Temporarily
Mustangs Drop Five-Set Match to Lions
It was a rematch of the five-set thriller from the NAIA semifinals last spring.
Mustangs Drop Five-Set Match to Lions
SoCal Edison Agrees to Pay $80 million Over Thomas Fire
Southern California Edison has agreed to pay $80 million to settle a civil lawsuit by the U.S. Forest Service that blamed the utility's equipment for the massive Thomas Fire that tore through Southern California in late 2017.
SoCal Edison Agrees to Pay $80 million Over Thomas Fire
Wall Street Trailblazer to Deliver CSUN Distinguished Speaker Lecture
R. Martin “Marty” Chavez, a trailblazing entrepreneur who turned a Wall Street trading business into a software business and in the process revolutionized the way capital moves and works, will provide insights into the world of finance on Tuesday, March 12, as part of the Younes Nazarian Distinguished Speaker Series at California State University, Northridge.
Wall Street Trailblazer to Deliver CSUN Distinguished Speaker Lecture
New County Loan to Aid Moderate-Income, First Time Home Buyers
The Los Angeles County Development Authority is excited to announce its new Home Ownership Program, HOP120.
New County Loan to Aid Moderate-Income, First Time Home Buyers
Today in SCV History (Feb. 27)
1950 - Ex-Mrs. William S. Hart appears in court to challenge will that leaves Hart Park & Mansion to the public [story]
Winifred Westover
Lady Mustangs Drop Regular Season Finale to Menlo Oaks 60-67
The Master's University women's basketball team got to within one in the final quarter, but it was the Menlo Oaks that pulled away in the end to get the 67-60 win Saturday afternoon in The MacArthur Center.
Lady Mustangs Drop Regular Season Finale to Menlo Oaks 60-67
