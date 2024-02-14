Apr. 20: Michael Hoefflin Foundation Announces Exciting New Twists in the Upcoming Annual Walk for Children’s Cancer

The Michael Hoefflin Foundation is committed to supporting children and families affected by cancer, is thrilled to announce its much-anticipated Annual Walk for Children’s Cancer on Saturday, Apr. 20 at Central Park.

This year’s event, set to unfold in the heart of our vibrant community, promises an engaging and uplifting experience, introducing new features that are sure to ignite the spirit of unity and resilience. Aimed to promote hope, help, and healing for our local families in need of support.

With a heartfelt mission to make a tangible difference in the lives of families whose loved ones are battling pediatric cancer, the Annual Walk for Children’s Cancer builds on a multi-decade tradition that has always been more than a walk. It’s a powerful statement of hope, strength, and collective commitment.

This year, the Michael Hoefflin Foundation is taking its commitment a notch higher by incorporating a captivating stair challenge. Participants will have the unique opportunity to ascend to new heights, symbolizing our collective climb towards a future free from childhood cancer.

In an exciting collaboration with local schools, the Michael Hoefflin Foundation is rolling out an exceptional incentive program specifically designed for elementary schools.

This initiative aims to foster community involvement, promote healthy activity, and instill a sense of social responsibility among our youngest members. It’s an invitation for schools to step up, join the cause, and make a meaningful impact while enjoying the thrill of friendly competition and attractive rewards.

The Michael Hoefflin Foundation cordially invites local businesses and community groups teams to form walk teams and be a part of this extraordinary event. Participation and support are crucial in propelling the mission forward. This is also an opportunity to showcase community spirit, engage with a team in a significant cause, and create lasting memories, all while making a profound difference in the lives of children and families facing the challenges of cancer.

Event proceeds go directly to providing wrap-around services and support to families facing the challenges of cancer.

Join us, support us, and be the reason hope ascends at the Michael Hoefflin Foundation’s Annual Walk for Children’s Cancer. For more details, registration, and how you can make a difference, visit our website or contact Kelly O’Keefe at 661-433-8425.

