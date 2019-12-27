CHP Escorting Traffic on I-5 Through Reopened Grapevine

California Highway Patrol officers from the Fort Tejon area and Newhall area began escorting vehicles in both directions on Interstate 5 in the Grapevine north of the Santa Clarita Valley a few minutes after 11 Friday morning.

Snow from the Christmas Day storm closed the interstate Wednesday night.

Thursday night, roadway temperatures dropped into the single digits and caused miles of roadway to freeze, CHP Ft. Tejon reported Friday morning.

Snowplows had cleared lanes by late Friday morning to allow the freeway to reopen to traffic.

In other road reopening news, on San Francisquito Canyon Road and Elizabeth Lake Road to Spunky Canyon Road, roads were partially reopened, the La County Department of Public Works reported early Friday afternoon. Access is limited and icy conditions remain, so drivers should expect delays.

Bouquet Canyon Road from Elizabeth Lake Road to Spunky Canyon Road — same as above.