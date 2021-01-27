Grapevine Reopened with CHP Escorts After Latest Storm

Caltrans officials announced shortly before noon on Wednesday that the Grapevine had reopened for through traffic with California Highway Patrol escorts.

Commuters awoke Wednesday morning to find that the Grapevine had been closed due to weather conditions in the high mountain pass. However, within a few hours, the roads had opened back up.

“Usually after a few escorts we open the freeway up, but that’s not a guarantee,” said Officer Josh Greengard, a spokesman for the CHP Newhall office.

The Grapevine, which runs north and south on Interstate 5 between Kern and Los Angeles counties, has been periodically closed throughout this week due to snow and ice.

UPDATE: CHP is escorting groups of vehicles on NB & SB I-5 through the "closed" area at #Grapevine now that conditions have improved. However, more snow this afternoon may halt the escorts. If so, the full closure may resume, both NB & SB, at any time. @CaltransDist6 https://t.co/1cBwqPX4zN — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) January 27, 2021

At approximately 5 a.m. Wednesday, Caltrans District 6 had tweeted out that there was snow over the Grapevine and officers with the California Highway Patrol were escorting traffic through due to snow.

Shortly after 6 a.m., snowfall prompted Caltrans District 6 to call for a closure of unknown duration, according to the CHP’s online incident report.

At 7:04 a.m., the State Route 138 onramps to the northbound and southbound sides of the I-5 were also closed. CHP officials said around the same time the Grapevine reopened, they had also begun to do escorts on SR-138 as well.

Wednesday’s closure and then reopening came less than a day after it had reopened temporarily on Tuesday afternoon, with truckers and cars able to pass through on both sides of the freeway before the latest weather system moved in early Wednesday morning.