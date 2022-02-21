Storm Could Bring Two Inches of Snow to Grapevine

Uploaded: , Monday, Feb 21, 2022

By Press Release

CHP GrapevineA storm system that could bring two inches of snow to the Grapevine and Interstate 5 is expected Tuesday through Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Many low elevation highways in the Antelope Valley and San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties could become slick and snow covered.

The California Highway Patrol urged motorists to prepare in advance with a simple safety check, which include:

– Check your windshield wipers, tires, and fluids.

– Make sure as you have water, snacks, blankets, and gas in case you happen to get caught in a closure.

– Plan a head and leave early if necessary.

– Remember to wear your seatbelts and drive at a safe speed for road conditions

The CHP will do its very best to keep their social media page updated with current information about traffic, weather conditions and closures. .

No Comments for : Storm Could Bring Two Inches of Snow to Grapevine


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • Lady Mustangs Break Multiple School Records at Soka Meet

    Lady Mustangs Break Multiple School Records at Soka Meet

    4 hours ago
  • Storm Could Bring Two Inches of Snow to Grapevine

    Storm Could Bring Two Inches of Snow to Grapevine

    5 hours ago
  • Princess Cruises Updates Mask, Testing Requirements

    Princess Cruises Updates Mask, Testing Requirements

    7 hours ago
  • Feb. 23: L.A. County’s Proposed Homeless Initiative Funding Webinar

    Feb. 23: L.A. County’s Proposed Homeless Initiative Funding Webinar

    8 hours ago
  • COC Unions Seeking Board of Trustees Candidates

    COC Unions Seeking Board of Trustees Candidates

    11 hours ago
  • Monday COVID Roundup: 149 New SCV Cases, 21 New Deaths in L.A. County

    Monday COVID Roundup: 149 New SCV Cases, 21 New Deaths in L.A. County

    11 hours ago
  • CSUN’s Student Recreation Center Celebrates 10 Years

    CSUN’s Student Recreation Center Celebrates 10 Years

    12 hours ago
  • Today in SCV History (Feb. 21)

    Today in SCV History (Feb. 21)

    21 hours ago
  • Today in SCV History (Feb. 20)

    Today in SCV History (Feb. 20)

    2 days ago
  • Wilk Names Black History Month Community Leaders, Niamani Knight Named SCV’s Honoree

    Wilk Names Black History Month Community Leaders, Niamani Knight Named SCV’s Honoree

    2 days ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.