Storm Could Bring Two Inches of Snow to Grapevine

Uploaded: , Monday, Feb 21, 2022

By Press Release

A storm system that could bring two inches of snow to the Grapevine and Interstate 5 is expected Tuesday through Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Many low elevation highways in the Antelope Valley and San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties could become slick and snow covered.

The California Highway Patrol urged motorists to prepare in advance with a simple safety check, which include:

– Check your windshield wipers, tires, and fluids.

– Make sure as you have water, snacks, blankets, and gas in case you happen to get caught in a closure.

– Plan a head and leave early if necessary.

– Remember to wear your seatbelts and drive at a safe speed for road conditions

The CHP will do its very best to keep their social media page updated with current information about traffic, weather conditions and closures. .

