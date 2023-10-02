Cindy Curtis | September Recap

Dear JCI Santa Clarita Chapter Members and Friends,

I am thrilled to welcome you to our latest newsletter as your chapter president, and I couldn’t be prouder of all that our dynamic and dedicated members have achieved in recent months. It’s been an incredible journey filled with inspiring guest speakers, impactful community events, and valuable training sessions. As we move forward, I look forward to continuing this incredible momentum and working alongside each of you to create positive change and memorable experiences.

September Recap:

“Chat n Chill” with Jerry DeFelice from College of the Canyons: Our recent JCI General Meeting was a huge success with Jerry DeFelice, Chief Development Officer of College of the Canyons, as our guest speaker. Jerry’s passion for teaching left a lasting impression on our members, who couldn’t stop asking questions even after the event. Thank you, Jerry, for your time and valuable insights!

Coastal Cleanup at Ventura Pier: Our members came together for the Ventura Pier Coastal Cleanup event, contributing to the month-long effort to keep our beaches clean. We gathered bags full of waste and then enjoyed the day at the pier and on Main Street.

Positive Energy Training: JCI California hosted a special training session, “The Power of Your Positive Energy,” led by Trainer Jenny Ketchepaw. This event provided valuable tips to combat burnout and negative energy influences. Thank you, Jenny, for another fantastic training session!

Community Involvement: Our JCISC Board Members have been active in the community. They participated in events like the Chamber of Commerce’s – “A Board Member’s Journey” and mentored youths at VIA’s Connecting to Success. Our members also volunteered at the Casino and Cocktails night, benefiting Mission Opera and Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra.

Alumni Recognition: Check out the new alumni banners at the College of the Canyons campus, featuring familiar faces like Kari, Carlos, and Jammal, recognized as Rising Star Alumni for their outstanding community work.

Upcoming JCI Veterans Resource Fair: Get ready for our first-ever JCISC Veterans Resource Fair on October 22. Co-chairs Jimmy McCoy, Kari McCoy, and Arnold Bryant have dedicated their time to bring various resources for veterans in one single day. We hope to see you there, and please bring your veteran friends and family!

Yours in Jaycees,

Cindy Curtis

2023 President, JCI Santa Clarita

