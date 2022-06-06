Circle of Hope Seeks Volunteers for Vine 2 Wine Fundraiser

The nonprofit Circle of Hope fundraiser Vine 2 Wine is seeking volunteers to help with event set-up and clean-up. Volunteers will help with winery support, auction, room monitoring, parking and other duties as assigned.

Various shifts available on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 19 and Aug. 20, between 3 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.

This opportunity is only for adults age 21 and older.

Vine 2 Wine is a one of a kind wine and beer tasting experience that is among the most popular fundraisers held in the Santa Clarita Valley. Proceeds will benefit Circle of Hope, Inc. a nonprofit which provides emotional, educational and financial assistance as well as supportive wellness therapies to the Santa Clarita Valley cancer community.

The event will be held at Scorpion, 27750 Entertainment Drive, Valencia, CA 91355

To volunteer contact Debbie Holbrook by email debholbrook@gmail.com.

For more information visit Circle of Hope .

