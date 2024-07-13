City OK’s Formal Plan to Take Over Hart Park

With a 5-0 vote Tuesday night, the Santa Clarita City Council unanimously approved an agreement with the County of Los Angeles to transfer ownership of William S. Hart Park to the city.

Next, the Board of Supervisors will have to approve the agreement for it to take effect. The anticipated transfer date is the beginning of the city’s next fiscal year on July 1, 2025.

The acquisition of Hart Park, which is the last county park remaining within Santa Clarita city limits, includes the mansion, 156 acres of open space, historic facilities, a museum, trails, campgrounds, a gift shop, barnyard and a 6,000-piece archive, which has been curated by the L.A. County Natural History Museum.

The property transfer includes the former Senior Center at 22900 Market Street, which will be used as a public community and recreational center with programs for the arts and veterans.

Initial costs for work to be done in the current 2024-2025 fiscal year is approximately $400,000, with annual operating costs estimated at $2.6 million after the transfer.

Members from nonprofit groups including the Friends of Hart Park and the Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society voiced their support of the takeover.

“It would be great if the city can move this transfer along and make it a reality,” said Jim Ventress, an SCV Historical Society board member. “Next year will be the 50th anniversary of the Historical Society. Wouldn’t it be wonderful if we can celebrate at the History Center Campus, at Hart Park, city of Santa Clarita?”

The transfer process is expected to take four to eight months. Upon Board of Supervisors approval, the county would file with the probate court. The majority of the property was assembled by actor William S. Hart, and it is governed by the terms of his will. Hart died in 1946.

Under the agreement, the county would be allowed to use a portion of the property for a maintenance yard and administrative offices for up to five years after the transfer. It also allows the county to use the park for five events annually without paying fees to the city.

“I appreciate the city of Santa Clarita’s continued commitment to the Hart Museum and Hart Park,” Supervisor Kathryn Barger said in a statement. “We have a shared interest in keeping this cultural asset accessible to the public and to upholding William S. Hart’s wishes in accordance with his will. I support moving the County and City’s work forward and welcome collaborative opportunities to sustain that momentum.”

“This is really a tremendous day,” said Councilman Jason Gibbs. “I know the staff has been working super hard for two and a half years. I share the city manager’s sentiments of thanking Supervisor Barger and her team for making this happen.”

