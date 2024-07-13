header image

July 12
1900 - Pacific Telephone & Telegraph establishes Newhall exchange; SCV gets first phone [story]
City OK’s Formal Plan to Take Over Hart Park
| Friday, Jul 12, 2024
Hart Park

With a 5-0 vote Tuesday night, the Santa Clarita City Council unanimously approved an agreement with the County of Los Angeles to transfer ownership of William S. Hart Park to the city.

Next, the Board of Supervisors will have to approve the agreement for it to take effect. The anticipated transfer date is the beginning of the city’s next fiscal year on July 1, 2025.

The acquisition of Hart Park, which is the last county park remaining within Santa Clarita city limits, includes the mansion, 156 acres of open space, historic facilities, a museum, trails, campgrounds, a gift shop, barnyard and a 6,000-piece archive, which has been curated by the L.A. County Natural History Museum.

The property transfer includes the former Senior Center at 22900 Market Street, which will be used as a public community and recreational center with programs for the arts and veterans.

Initial costs for work to be done in the current 2024-2025 fiscal year is approximately $400,000, with annual operating costs estimated at $2.6 million after the transfer.

Members from nonprofit groups including the Friends of Hart Park and the Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society voiced their support of the takeover.

“It would be great if the city can move this transfer along and make it a reality,” said Jim Ventress, an SCV Historical Society board member. “Next year will be the 50th anniversary of the Historical Society. Wouldn’t it be wonderful if we can celebrate at the History Center Campus, at Hart Park, city of Santa Clarita?”

The transfer process is expected to take four to eight months. Upon Board of Supervisors approval, the county would file with the probate court. The majority of the property was assembled by actor William S. Hart, and it is governed by the terms of his will. Hart died in 1946.

Under the agreement, the county would be allowed to use a portion of the property for a maintenance yard and administrative offices for up to five years after the transfer. It also allows the county to use the park for five events annually without paying fees to the city.

“I appreciate the city of Santa Clarita’s continued commitment to the Hart Museum and Hart Park,” Supervisor Kathryn Barger said in a statement. “We have a shared interest in keeping this cultural asset accessible to the public and to upholding William S. Hart’s wishes in accordance with his will. I support moving the County and City’s work forward and welcome collaborative opportunities to sustain that momentum.”

“This is really a tremendous day,” said Councilman Jason Gibbs. “I know the staff has been working super hard for two and a half years. I share the city manager’s sentiments of thanking Supervisor Barger and her team for making this happen.”
LATEST CITY HEADLINES
July 16: Planning Commission Public Hearing for Saugus Speedway Property

July 16: Planning Commission Public Hearing for Saugus Speedway Property
Friday, Jul 12, 2024
The Santa Clarita Planning Commission will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, July 16, at 6 p.m., in City Hall's Council Chambers to hold a public hearing on the development proposal for the Riverview project, which is slated for the Saugus Speedway property.
Santa Clarita Spotlight to Highlight Fitness

Santa Clarita Spotlight to Highlight Fitness
Friday, Jul 12, 2024
The city of Santa Clarita, in partnership with SCVTV, has released the fourth episode of "Santa Clarita Spotlight," a Shop Local series dedicated to promoting and celebrating the diverse range of local businesses within the city. If you’re looking to shake up your workout routine tune in to the latest episode.
City OK’s Formal Plan to Take Over Hart Park

City OK’s Formal Plan to Take Over Hart Park
Friday, Jul 12, 2024
With a 5-0 vote Tuesday night, the Santa Clarita City Council unanimously approved an agreement with the County of Los Angeles to transfer ownership of William S. Hart Park to the city.
Visitor Parking at City Hall Relocated

Visitor Parking at City Hall Relocated
Friday, Jul 12, 2024
A portion of the parking lot at Santa Clarita City Hall is closed due to the installation of solar panels to enhance energy efficiency.
Santa Clarita 2024 Public Opinion Poll Highlights

Santa Clarita 2024 Public Opinion Poll Highlights
Friday, Jul 12, 2024
The city of Santa Clarita has shared the results of the 2024 Public Opinion Poll. Results reveal high levels of community satisfaction and highlight the key issues that matter most to residents.
