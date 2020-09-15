City Bringing Haunted Highway, Scarecrow Alley to Santa Clarita Sports Complex

Buckle up for a trip down Haunted Highway. This spooky, family-friendly experience allows you to celebrate all the tricks and treats of Halloween from the comfort and safety of your own vehicle. The city of Santa Clarita is excited to announce that construction will be complete on Haunted Highway, as well as its neighboring street, Scarecrow Alley – just in time for Halloween.

Haunted Highway is a contactless drive-thru Halloween experience, while Scarecrow Alley is a competition that challenges individuals, nonprofit organizations and businesses to design and decorate a family-friendly scarecrow that will be displayed for the event. Both Haunted Highway and Scarecrow Alley will be located at the George A. Caravalho Santa Clarita Sports Complex, which is located at 20870 Centre Pointe Parkway.

The event is free, but time blocks for access must be reserved in advance to reduce crowding in accordance with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health orders and guidelines. Although time blocks for Friday, Oct. 30, are completely full, a second night has been added for Thursday, Oct. 29, from 6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Registration for Thursday, Oct. 29, time blocks will open Thursday, Sept. 17, at 5:00 p.m. and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. A link to register is available at santa-clarita.com/Halloween.

Upon arrival at Haunted Highway and Scarecrow Alley, guests and their party will be checked in before driving through and enjoying immersive scenes from their vehicle. The experience will begin at Scarecrow Alley and continue to Haunted Highway. As guests travel from scene to scene, a story will come to life through set pieces, props, live actors, lighting, sound and visual effects. During the event, tune your radio to the designated station to hear stereo sound and music synced to the action.

Guests are required to stay in their vehicles at all times and wear face coverings if they choose to roll down the window to better view the event. Each vehicle will also receive a single to-go bag filled with Halloween candy, crafts and more at the conclusion of their journey. The experience is approximately 15 minutes from start to finish.

In addition to enjoying all that Haunted Highway has to offer, members of the public are invited to compete in the Scarecrow Alley competition. There is no fee to participate, but an entry form must be submitted in advance prior to Monday, Oct. 19. Entrants will decorate a scarecrow to be featured in Scarecrow Alley on both nights of the Haunted Highway event, and all scarecrows will also be available for public viewing at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex on Saturday, Oct. 31, from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Scarecrow Alley entries will be judged by a panel of City of Santa Clarita staff and community partners, and prizes will be awarded for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place in each of three categories: Family, Nonprofit and Business. To apply to participate in Scarecrow Alley, please visit santa-clarita.com/Scarecrow.

To learn more about Haunted Highway and reserve space for Thursday, Oct. 29, visit santa-clarita.com/Halloween.