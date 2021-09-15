City Invites Non-Profits To Informational Meeting On Non-Profit Grant

The city of Santa Clarita invites non-profit organizations interested in learning more about the 2022 grant cycle of the Community Services and Arts Grants Program to a meeting on Thursday, Sept 23.

The Community Services and Arts Grants Program will once again make funds available to non-profit organizations that provide community and arts services to Santa Clarita residents. The Santa Clarita City Council has made available $180,000 in funding for the 2022 grant cycle to help support one-time projects, program enhancements and pilot programs.

This meeting is highly recommended for all non-profit agencies interested in applying for the 2022 Community Services and Arts Grants. In addition to allowing agencies to ask questions, this meeting will include information about the grant timeline, funding eligibility, grant categories and other criteria. The meeting is free and open to the public. No RSVP is necessary to attend.

The 2022 Grant Application Packet will be released at the meeting and will be available online on Sept 24 at santa-clarita.com/grants.

The meeting will start at 6 p.m. and held Council Chambers at Santa Clarita City Hall, located at 23920 Valencia Boulevard.

For more information on the City’s Community Services and Arts Grant Program, including required materials, submission guidelines and more, contact Arts and Special Events Manager Phil Lantis at (661) 250-3775 or visit santa-clarita.com/grants.

