City Launches Community-Wide Effort to Recycle Right

Join the city of Santa Clarita in a community-wide effort to recycle right. There are many misconceptions as to which items can go in the recycle bin and which should not. The City is launching an interactive awareness campaign designed to teach the community that anyone can be a Recycle Hero by disposing of their waste properly.

The campaign will help residents navigate the challenges of knowing which items to recycle while breaking down myths that can have an adverse effect on the City’s green efforts.

“Some residents do what we call, wishful recycling,” said Mayor Cameron Smyth. “They will put that greasy pizza box or plastic bag in the recycling bin in hopes that it will be recycled. However, these items cannot be recycled – which creates extra work for waste haulers and decreases the quality of Santa Clarita’s recycling stream.”

Tips for recycling right include:

· Rescue empty plastic and glass bottles from landfills by recycling them.

· Release your recyclables items from the evils of restrictive plastic bags. Keep them loose and out of bags in your curbside recycling container.

· Don’t get tangled! Avoid placing hoses, extension cords and wires in the recycle bin.

· Take a “when in doubt, leave it out” approach if you are unsure which items belong in the bin.

Are you a Recycle Hero too? You could be featured in the next Recycle Hero advertisement, social media post or even on the cover of Seasons Magazine. Share how you recycle right by creating a social media post and use the hashtag #RecycleHeroSC, for a chance to be featured as the next Recycle Hero in the campaign! Get creative and inspire your friends and coworkers to join!

Through this campaign, The city of Santa Clarita aims to reinforce the importance of recycling right so that waste can be repurposed and resources can be conserved. The Recycle Hero campaign will help the Santa Clarita community band together to reach the statewide goal of recycling 75 percent of all waste generated in the City.

For more information about the City’s recycling programs and resources, please visit GreenSantaClarita.com or contact Laura Jardine at (661) 255-4376 or ljardine@santa-clarita.com.