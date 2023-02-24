header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Showers
Showers
40°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
February 23
1998 - Worst day of record-setting 1997-98 El Nino storm season [story]
El Nino
City Postpones Newhallywood Silent Film Festival
| Thursday, Feb 23, 2023

NewhallywoodThe second in-person Newhallywood Silent Film Festival has been postponed due to the Southern California storm that is bringing rain and low temperatures to Santa Clarita, along with snow and high winds to Interstate-5 north of the valley. The festival has been rescheduled for Memorial Day weekend, running from Friday, May 26 to Sunday, May 28, 2023, and will be held in Old Town Newhall.

The Newhallywood Silent Film Festival was scheduled to include several film historians and authors from Northern California, who informed staff that they are now unable to attend as anticipated road closures would make it difficult for them to travel. The rescheduled festival will include screenings of some of the most famous silent films made in the Santa Clarita Valley, celebrate the centennial anniversaries of three timeless motion pictures and honor two film pioneers: Charlie Chaplin and Cecil B. DeMille.

Once the details are finalized, the updated event information will be available on the festival website at NewhallywoodFilmFest.org.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LATEST CITY HEADLINES
> ALL CITY NEWS RELEASES

City Postpones Newhallywood Silent Film Festival

City Postpones Newhallywood Silent Film Festival
Thursday, Feb 23, 2023
The second in-person Newhallywood Silent Film Festival has been postponed due to the Southern California storm that is bringing rain and low temperatures to Santa Clarita, along with snow and high winds to Interstate-5 north of the valley.
FULL STORY...

Feb. 27: Santa Clarita Aquatic Center Dive Pool Reopening

Feb. 27: Santa Clarita Aquatic Center Dive Pool Reopening
Thursday, Feb 23, 2023
After six months of continuous construction, the Dive Pool at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center will reopen to the public and resume aquatic programming on Monday, Feb. 27.
FULL STORY...

March 25: Santa Clarita Youth Arts Showcase

March 25: Santa Clarita Youth Arts Showcase
Tuesday, Feb 21, 2023
Get creative at the Seventh Annual Youth Art Month Celebration at the Youth Arts Showcase on Saturday, March 25 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Newhall Community Center, 22421 Market St., Newhall, CA 91321.
FULL STORY...

Filming in Santa Clarita This Week Includes 11 Productions

Filming in Santa Clarita This Week Includes 11 Productions
Tuesday, Feb 21, 2023
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the 11 productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Feb. 20 – Sunday, Feb. 26.
FULL STORY...

Residents Must Pre-register for Upcoming Free Document Shredding Event

Residents Must Pre-register for Upcoming Free Document Shredding Event
Tuesday, Feb 21, 2023
Santa Clarita is hosting a free document shredding event for all Santa Clarita residents on Saturday, March 18 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Via Princessa Metrolink Station, located at 19201 Via Princessa, Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
City Postpones Newhallywood Silent Film Festival
The second in-person Newhallywood Silent Film Festival has been postponed due to the Southern California storm that is bringing rain and low temperatures to Santa Clarita, along with snow and high winds to Interstate-5 north of the valley.
City Postpones Newhallywood Silent Film Festival
COC’s Allyson Melgar Hurls No-Hitter Against Valley College
College of the Canyons sophomore Allyson Melgar pitched her first career no-hitter and the Cougars pounded out 13 hits for a convincing 11-0 conference victory over L.A. Valley College in five innings at Whitten Field on Tuesday. 
COC’s Allyson Melgar Hurls No-Hitter Against Valley College
COC Board Accepting Applications to Fill Vacancy
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will appoint a new member to fill Board Seat No. 4, a vacancy left by the recent death of Michele Jenkins, who served as a board member for nearly 40 years.
COC Board Accepting Applications to Fill Vacancy
Feb. 27: Santa Clarita Aquatic Center Dive Pool Reopening
After six months of continuous construction, the Dive Pool at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center will reopen to the public and resume aquatic programming on Monday, Feb. 27.
Feb. 27: Santa Clarita Aquatic Center Dive Pool Reopening
Despite Boost in State’s Water Allocation, California Drought Not Yet Over
(CN) — Local water agencies received good news from the state of California on Wednesday: thanks to early gains in the Sierra Nevada snowpack, the State Water Project is increasing its allocation to 35% of what agencies had asked for.
Despite Boost in State’s Water Allocation, California Drought Not Yet Over
‘Inclement Weather’ Prompts Closure of Magic Mountain
Officials from Six Flags Magic Mountain announced the theme park would be closed Thursday, Feb. 23, due to inclement weather.
‘Inclement Weather’ Prompts Closure of Magic Mountain
County Extends Ocean Water Quality Advisory
Because of the recent rainfall, Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, is cautioning residents that bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas are likely to contaminate ocean waters at and around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers after a rainfall.
County Extends Ocean Water Quality Advisory
Cold Weather Alert Issued for SCV
The Los Angeles County Health Officer is issuing a Cold Weather Alert for the Santa Clarita Valley Thursday through Sunday due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures.
Cold Weather Alert Issued for SCV
New State Coalition to Focus on Pharmacy Access, Equity for Patients
The California Retailers Association announced Thursday the formation of a new coalition focused on access and equity to pharmacy services for patients across the state.
New State Coalition to Focus on Pharmacy Access, Equity for Patients
Multiple Tech Jobs Available at DMV as Modernization Continues
The Department of Motor Vehicles joined several state agencies at a job fair Thursday in Oakland to promote available technology jobs statewide for Californians interested in a career in public service.
Multiple Tech Jobs Available at DMV as Modernization Continues
Thursday COVID Roundup: One Additional SCV Death; 41 New Cases Locally
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday one additional death and 41 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with 18 additional deaths and 1,753 new cases countywide.
Thursday COVID Roundup: One Additional SCV Death; 41 New Cases Locally
Today in SCV History (Feb. 23)
1998 - Worst day of record-setting 1997-98 El Nino storm season [story]
El Nino
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Daily Positivity Rate Increases Over Past Seven Days
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health today confirmed 11 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 1,419 new cases countywide and 20 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Daily Positivity Rate Increases Over Past Seven Days
Santa Clarita Photographer Earns Master of Photography
Kevin Karzin of Kevin Karzin Photography LLC recognized for superior image making and photographic service with a degree from Professional Photographers of America. 
Santa Clarita Photographer Earns Master of Photography
COC Cinema Instructor to Receive Annie Award
College of the Canyons cinema instructor Mindy Johnson will receive the prestigious June Foray Honor at the 50th Annie Awards, which will be held on Feb. 25 at UCLA Royce Hall.
COC Cinema Instructor to Receive Annie Award
Schiavo Introduces Bill to Ensure More Affordable Housing Units for Former Foster Youth
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo announced the introduction of a new bill (AB963),focused on funding affordable housing development for former foster youth.
Schiavo Introduces Bill to Ensure More Affordable Housing Units for Former Foster Youth
LACDMH, CalMHSA Accepting Applications for L.A. County Community Grants
The Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health in collaboration with the California Mental Health Services Authority is excited to announce a grant program with awards of up to $150,000 per grantee to promote well-being and community connection in Los Angeles County.
LACDMH, CalMHSA Accepting Applications for L.A. County Community Grants
SCVEDC: SCV’s Strategy for Resilient Economy
The New York Times published an article and podcast titled, “The most empty downtown in America.” It outlined the story of San Francisco’s rise as a tech hub, with highly paid young adults employed at growing companies such as Yelp, Salesforce and Uber.
SCVEDC: SCV’s Strategy for Resilient Economy
Supervisor Barger Gives $115K to Support Job Training for Young Adults with Special Needs
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger presented a $115,000 check to Carousel Ranch, a non-profit organization located in Santa Clarita dedicated to improving the lives of children and young adults with special needs. 
Supervisor Barger Gives $115K to Support Job Training for Young Adults with Special Needs
March 31: LOCALS ONLY! Brings Dual Performances to The MAIN
Come see friends and neighbors in another light, performing live music. Residents are invited to purchase tickets for the next LOCALS ONLY! show, “Swing into Spring,” taking place Friday, March 31 at 7:00 p.m. at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall.
March 31: LOCALS ONLY! Brings Dual Performances to The MAIN
Today in SCV History (Feb. 22)
1983 - Armed robber taken out at Alpha Beta supermarket on Lyons [story]
Alpha Beta market
Tuesday COVID Roundup: One Additional Death in SCV Over Long Holiday Weekend
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health today confirmed 60 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 2,763 new cases countywide and 80 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley since Saturday. L.A. County did not issue a COVID report on Feb. 20 because of the President's Day holiday.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: One Additional Death in SCV Over Long Holiday Weekend
March 4: Six Flags Hiring Event for Spring Break, 2023 Season
Six Flags Magic Mountain is hosting a hiring event on Saturday, March 4 for Spring Break as well as the 2023 season.
March 4: Six Flags Hiring Event for Spring Break, 2023 Season
SCV Chamber Upcoming Business Events Calendar
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will host an upcoming trio of events for the SCV business community.
SCV Chamber Upcoming Business Events Calendar
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: