City Receives Funding to Support Youth Sports, Access to Play

Uploaded: , Friday, Sep 25, 2020

By City of Santa Clarita

The city of Santa Clarita, in partnership with the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA), is proud to announce it has received $40,000 from the Walt Disney Company to provide increased access to youth sports, play opportunities and physical activity for kids and families and is launching a new Pop-Up and Play Mobile Recreation Program.

The Pop-Up and Play mobile recreation program will expand access to play and youth sports opportunities for children near Creekview Park (on Mondays and Wednesdays) and the Jake’s Way neighborhood (on Tuesdays and Thursdays) from September 28 through November 18, 2020, during the hours of 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. This program will introduce participants to a variety of sports and fitness activities, promoting quality play experiences that encourage a healthy lifestyle.

Parks and recreation programs are essential to healthy lifestyles, vibrant communities and a healthy environment, and during the COVID-19 pandemic, these have become even more vital to Santa Clarita residents. Continued investments in parks infrastructure and programming means investing in the community’s overall health and well-being, and the City thanks its partners at Disney and the NRPA for providing funding for this new opportunity in Santa Clarita.

Pre-registration for Pop-Up and Play is required and free for all residents. Registration information for the Creekview Park location is available at santa-clarita.com/Seasons, while residents interested in the Jake’s Way location should call the City’s Afterschool Program Office at (661) 510-2913.

