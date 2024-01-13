The city of Santa Clarita will offer a Youth Sports Ultimate Frisbee Clinic this spring open to children and teens ages 8-14.

The clinc will be held at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex Multipurpose Field, 20870 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350. Dates of the clinic are Saturdays Feb. 24-March 16 from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Cost is $86 for residents and $94 for non-residents.

Register by visiting SantaClarita.gov/Seasons or click here.

