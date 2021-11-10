City Receives Nationally Acclaimed Finance Award

The city of Santa Clarita has received the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) for its Comprehensive Annual Financial Report for Fiscal Year 2019-20.

This year marks the 32nd consecutive year that the City has received this prestigious award.

“The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting,” wrote Michele Mark Levine, Director, Technical Services Center from the Government Finance Officers Association, in a letter congratulating the City of Santa Clarita.

The Comprehensive Annual Financial Report has been judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the report.

The Government Finance Officers Association is a major professional association servicing the needs of 21,000 federal, local, state and provincial-level government finance officials and other finance practitioners.

For more information about the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting, please contact Finance Manager Brittany Houston at bhouston@santa-clarita.com or by phone at (661) 255-4996.

