City’s Annual Road Rehab to Begin July 13

The City’s annual slurry seal and overlay road preservation and rehabilitation program, Road Rehab, is scheduled to begin construction Monday, July 13.

The Road Rehab program consists of slurry seal and overlay treatments on selected roadways throughout Santa Clarita. Slurry seal is a coating treatment designed to preserve and extend the life of the road, while overlay includes the removal and replacement of existing pavement that has extensive damage, where a slurry seal will no longer be adequate.

On Tuesday, June 9, the Santa Clarita City Council approved a contract with Toro Enterprises Inc. for the overlay portion and Pavement Coatings Co. for the slurry seal portion of the Road Rehab program. The overlay portion of this year’s Road Rehab project will consist of overlay treatments for selected arterial and neighborhood streets throughout the City. Major arterials include Placerita Canyon Road from Sand Canyon Road westerly to the City limit and Rye Canyon Road from Avenue Scott to Newhall Ranch Road. The slurry seal portion of this year’s Road Rehab project will be performed on neighborhood streets and collector streets citywide.

Road Rehab will continue through the summer months and residents are asked to be aware of construction notification signs on residential and arterial streets, and to follow altered traffic patterns and roadway restrictions carefully. Residents will be provided with multiple notifications prior to the start of construction in their area. All cars that are parked in a temporary “No Parking” zone during posted construction times will be towed.

The City’s Road Rehab website is located at santa-clarita.com/RoadRehab and features frequently asked questions and tips for residents to ensure resurfacing goes quickly and efficiently. An interactive map and full list of streets identified for Road Rehab in 2020 are available on the website. Residents will be able to navigate the list of streets and see the locations, approximate dates of proposed work and whether slurry seal or overlay will be administered.

Door hangers and handbills will be distributed to homes that will be directly affected throughout the course of the project, including dates and approximate construction hours. Construction will occur Monday through Friday. Work on residential streets will occur during daytime hours to cause the least disruption to residents. Work on arterial streets may occur during daytime hours or overnight to avoid major traffic impacts.

For the latest updates, including last-minute changes in scheduling, please follow the hashtag #SCRoadRehab on Twitter.

The city of Santa Clarita appreciates the community’s cooperation and support and will work hard to minimize inconveniences. Additional instructions and Road Rehab information, including the interactive map, can be found at santa-clarita.com/RoadRehab. For any questions or concerns, residents may contact the project hotline at (661) 290-2291.