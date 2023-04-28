COC Holds Ribbon Cutting for Canyon Country SSLRC Building

College of the Canyons held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Student Services and Learning Resources Center, a new four-story building at the center of the Canyon Country campus on Tuesday, April 25.

Adjacent to the state-of-the-art Don Takeda Science Center, the new 55,000-square-foot facility brings together key student support services such as admissions and records, financial aid, counseling and tutoring, along with a library, classrooms, offices and other campus services.

“This building is a significant turning point in the life and development of the Canyon Country campus as it provides new and much-needed spaces that will facilitate tutoring and research while expanding our ability to collaborate and use technology,” said College of the Canyons Chancellor Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook at the ceremony. “The Canyon Country campus and our commitment to develop it is the visible demonstration of COC’s dedication to meeting community needs, and well as a testament to the ingenuity, passion and can-do spirit that marks what we undertake at College of the Canyons.”

Among the more than 90 attendees were members of the Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees as well as COC staff, administrators and students.

As a mirror building to the Don Takeda Science Center, the SSLRC will help serve as a focal point for students and visitors.

“I have been with the college for nearly 16 years and stared at renderings of these facilities for more than a decade, it has been a wonderful delight to be part of that transformation in action and to witness those thoughtful innovations in development that have made those renderings a reality,” said Dr. Ryan Theule, vice president of the Canyon Country campus. “The reality exceeds the vision. This facility does help Canyon Country to be an even more comprehensive campus and it builds further points of connection with our students and community.”

Van Hook received recognition from representatives from the offices of California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth), California State Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita), U.S. Rep. Mike Garcia (R-25) and Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger (R- 5th District).

The ribbon cutting ceremony ended with a guided tour of the new building.

Construction of the Student Services and Learning Resources Center was funded by Measure E, the $230 million bond measure approved by local voters in June 2016.

COC Board of Trustees President Dr. Edel Alonso expressed appreciation for the community’s continuous support of the college.

“The reason we are building new buildings and enhancing our capacity to serve students is because we enjoy such strong support from our community,” said Alonso. “From voting to approve Measure E bond—which funded this project—to serving as advisory board members, donating to the Foundation, or volunteering your time, you enable us to accomplish so much more than we could on our own.”

