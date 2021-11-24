COC Music Presents Fall Electronica Concert

The College of the Canyons music department will present its fall “Electronica Musique” show on Tuesday, Nov. 30 at 7 p.m. at the Black Box Theater.

Under the direction of Dr. Bernardo Feldman, the show will feature new works by 12 student and alumni composers, presenting a creative, hypnotic-like style of electronic music and lights. The concert’s positive and boundless energy will expand and challenge the audience’s expectations, leaving them with a sense of wonder and a new appreciation for this timeless medium.

“I am delighted to welcome Dr. Feldman, our students, and alumni back to the stage this semester and I commend their fortitude in presenting three virtual concerts during the pandemic,” said Jennifer Smolos, dean of the School of Visual & Performing Arts and Artistic Director of the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center.

The concert will feature the performances of Student0784, Clayton McCutcheon, Biohazard-P, Kathy Guirguis, along with other talented performers.

Student0784, who identifies more as a drummer than a music composer, will be performing a new composition that focuses on rhythym and minimalism.

A multi-instrumentalist, singer songwriter, and visual artist, Clayton McCutcheon will be performing a handful of short vignette-style songs accompanied by visuals. His style consists of hypnotic repetitive melodies that conjure images of distant landscapes.

Employing the use of synthetic voices as lead vocals and supporting vocals, Biohazard-P is thrilled to intrigue his audience with his auditory and visual creations. He creates music in a wide variety of styles and genres, often employing the use of synthetic voices as lead vocals or supporting vocals in his works.

The up-and-coming singer and composer, Kathy Guirguis, will be presenting a brand-new song, which gave her the opportunity to explore her creativity, inspiration, and love for singing.

Attendees are asked to arrive by 6:45 p.m for the concert’s 7 p.m. start time at the Black Box Theater. Admission is free and open to the public. Seating is limited.

In order to ensure the health and safety of all patrons, staff, and performers, all patrons must wear a mask while indoors and present proof of vaccination or negative test within 72 hours of the performance date. Home tests are not acceptable.

For more information about “Electronica,” visit www.canyonspac.com.

