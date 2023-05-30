College of the Canyons standout forward Rebekah Brooks will be transferring to San Diego State University to continue her soccer career at the NCAA Division I level as an Aztec.

“Growing up I was always like I want to live in San Diego,” Brooks said. “I want to play soccer in San Diego.”

SDSU, which competes in the Mountain West Conference, is headed by coach Mike Friesen who has led the program to five first-place conference finishes and five appearances in the NCAA tournament. The Aztecs concluded the 2022 season with an overall record of 7-6-8 and 5-3-3 in conference play.

Brooks finished her two-year career at COC with a long list of accomplishments. In 2021, she recorded 19 goals, four assists and 42 points to earn Western State Conference (WSC), South Division Player of the Year honors as a freshman.

Those numbers helped Brooks also earn placement on both the California Community College Soccer Coaches Association All-South Region and All-State Teams. Canyons also won the 2021 WSC, South Division title that season.

Despite that success, Brooks needed some extra motivation from COC women’s soccer head coach Justin Lundin headed into her sophomore season.

“He actually got me back on track,” said Brooks, recalling how Lundin encouraged her to look at the bigger picture and helped reinstill confidence in her. “If it weren’t for him, I would have been done with soccer.”

The co-captain pressed on to add another 21 goals, eight assists and 46 points to her career totals during the 2022 season. That performance helped Brooks earn All-WSC, South honors as a sophomore while establishing herself of one of the all-time greats in COC women’s soccer program history, second on the career scoring list with 40 goals.

“She’s super explosive, and so if a team forgets about her for even a second, that could be the difference in a game,” said Lundin. “She really did give teams a handful this year.”

Brooks’ quiet but commanding presence on the field brought about four game winning goals, including her postseason score against L.A. Pierce College that pushed the Cougars through to the third round of the CCCAA Southern California Regional Playoffs for the first time in program history.

With all that success, Brooks looks back at her time at Canyons fondly and with appreciation for all those that lending support during her journey.

Looking back at her time at COC Brooks says she is “thankful for all the coaches and trainers for everything they’ve done. I literally wouldn’t be here without them,” said Brooks. “And the trainers, definitely thankful for them pouring their time into me.

“But especially thankful for the team,” added Books. “The atmosphere and the culture.”