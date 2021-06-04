header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
82°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
June 4
1925 - Newhall Constable Jack Pilcher killed in the line of duty in handgun accident [story]
Jack Pilcher
COC Student, Former Foster Youth Determined to Beat Odds
| Friday, Jun 4, 2021
April Barcus

April Barcus. Courtesy photo.

Less than three percent of foster youth graduate from a four-year college, reports the National Foster Youth Institute.

When April Barcus walks across the College of the Canyons graduation stage on June 5 to receive her associate of arts degree in paralegal studies and political science, she will be one step closer to beating that statistic.

“After foster care, I had been told so many times that I wasn’t going to make it that I kind of started to believe it,” said the 25-year-old, who is bound for Rutgers University in the fall.

By the time Barcus had aged out of the foster care system at the age of 18, she had lived in 30 foster homes and attended 22 high schools.

The constant moving took a serious toll on her schooling.

“I was basically a freshman in credits,” said Barcus. “I ended up dropping out for a year when I first aged out because I did not really know what to do and I had given up hope.”

After four months of intense independent study, Barcus earned her high school diploma and enrolled at Antelope Valley College while working up to four part-time jobs to make ends meet.

“I was completely on my own,” said Barcus. “Foster care doesn’t necessarily prepare you for becoming an adult.”

However, a year into her studies, Barcus was diagnosed with a heart condition, evicted from her housing, and experienced the sudden loss of her mother.

Overwhelmed by financial strain and grief, Barcus began to struggle academically.

“Being an honor student in high school and going to college and getting a 2.0 GPA was embarrassing,” said Barcus.

Counselors began to dissuade from applying to UC schools because of her grades.

When her appeal for financial aid was denied to continue her studies, she dropped out of school.

“I felt like a failure,” said Barcus. “I just needed someone to believe in me.”

For Barcus, that first someone turned out to be Dora Lozano, a RISE counselor at College of the Canyons.

RISE provides support services to current or former foster and homeless youth to increase retention, graduation and transfer rates.

Barcus, who lives in Saugus, decided to start over at COC and met with Lozano to discuss her options.

“That was the first time someone had encouraged me, even though I was barely getting through college,” said Barcus. “I had given up hope. If someone had told me that sooner, I feel like it would’ve made a difference, because I had so much guilt and shame.”

When Barcus learned that she could have access to subsidy cards, counseling, financial aid, and access to on-campus resources such as BaNC, she felt relieved and hopeful.

“When I first met with April, I immediately recognized her tenacity,” said Lozano, who recalls being impressed by her organizational skills.

“I hadn’t ever had a student or anyone in my life who was so copious about planning out their days, weeks, and months,” said Lozano.

Barcus—whose childhood dream was to become a lawyer—was especially excited to discover that the college had a certified paralegal program and a Cal-LAW Certificate of Achievement pathway.

“I figured paralegal would be a good way to get a foundation in law, to get my toe in the water and make sure I am actually going to like it before I go pay for law school,” said Barcus.

Barcus flourished at COC. Her grades went up and she became an active member of many campus clubs and initiatives, including RISE and the Multicultural Center. In 2020, she was voted Associated Student Government Public Affairs Officer.

A staunch advocate for foster youth, Barcus also serves as co-chair for the California Youth Connection and has worked on legislation to reform the foster care system.

Barcus’s decision to pursue law was further confirmed when her foster youth advocacy resulted in a trip to the California State Capitol. The day ended with a chance encounter with Senator Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, who gave her a tour of the Senate.

While standing at the lectern, Barcus saw her future before her.

“I just realized, this is what I want to do, I want to be able to work in legislation and policy and just use the law for good,” said Barcus.

Barcus credits COC political science professor and chair David Andrus for sparking her interest in international human rights law.

“From the moment I met April as a student in my class, she made a lasting impression upon me,” said Andrus. “April initiated an ongoing dialogue with me that covered politics, law and matters of social justice.  I was so impressed and frankly, surprised that someone so young could carry herself in such a mature and thoughtful manner.”

One day, Andrus introduced Barcus as one of his best students to a COC Board of Trustees member.

“That will stick with me forever,” said Barcus. “I felt like I was doing average [in his classes], so to hear that I am one of his best students, I don’t hear that a lot. I spent most of my life hearing that I couldn’t do things. So a compliment like that from a teacher I really look up to was huge.”

Lozano is proud of Barcus’s success, but is not at all surprised.

“April was already an amazing individual before she arrived at COC,” said Lozano. “I don’t think we can take credit for April’s greatness; we just provided the opportunities for her to demonstrate her exemplary skill sets.”

The fact that she will be attending Rutgers in the fall still feels very surreal, says Barcus, who chose the school to be closer to the United Nations and Washington D.C. for networking opportunities.

“I did it,” said Barcus. “I would have never guessed that I would get into Rutgers. I worked really hard. I just needed that hope.”

Barcus encourages students to remember that school—like life—isn’t always clean cut.

“I think it’s important for people who are struggling to know that it’s ok to take a break,” said Barcus. “You can still get into an amazing school and I wish someone had told me that when I was struggling.”
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
HIGHER EDUCATION LINKS
LOCAL COLLEGE HEADLINES
> COLLEGE NEWS ARCHIVE

COC Student, Former Foster Youth Determined to Beat Odds

COC Student, Former Foster Youth Determined to Beat Odds
Friday, Jun 4, 2021
Less than three percent of foster youth graduate from a four-year college, reports the National Foster Youth Institute.
FULL STORY...

COC Honors The Class Of 2021’s Accomplishments

COC Honors The Class Of 2021’s Accomplishments
Wednesday, Jun 2, 2021
College of the Canyons will honor its 2021 graduating class during a special ‘Grad Walk’ celebration, which will be held from June 2 to 5 in the Honor Grove. 
FULL STORY...

COC to Host ‘Grad Walk’ to Celebrate 2021 Graduates

COC to Host ‘Grad Walk’ to Celebrate 2021 Graduates
Monday, May 31, 2021
College of the Canyons will host Grad Walk from June 2-5 to celebrate its 2021 graduates. The new take on commencement is a “personalized graduation experience,” according to Eric Harnish, the college’s public information officer.
FULL STORY...

COC Fall 2021 Registration Underway

COC Fall 2021 Registration Underway
Thursday, May 27, 2021
With hundreds of in-person classes available during the fall 2021 semester, College of the Canyons is offering students and community members the opportunity to get back on track toward earning a degree or preparing for a new career.
FULL STORY...

College Of The Canyons Announces ‘Grad Walks’ Plans

College Of The Canyons Announces ‘Grad Walks’ Plans
Wednesday, May 12, 2021
This year's College of the Canyons graduates will have the opportunity to celebrate offline with an in-person graduation experience.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Bridge to Home Shelter Operations Announces Temporary Move
Bridge to Home has temporarily relocated shelter operations to vacant land on Pine Street.
Bridge to Home Shelter Operations Announces Temporary Move
COC Student, Former Foster Youth Determined to Beat Odds
Less than three percent of foster youth graduate from a four-year college, reports the National Foster Youth Institute.
COC Student, Former Foster Youth Determined to Beat Odds
Saugus High Celebrates ‘Amazing, Resilient, Promising’ Class of 2021
The Saugus High School Class of 2021 discussed how they learned a number of academic disciplines and skills during their time on Centurion Way at Thursday’s graduation ceremony.
Saugus High Celebrates ‘Amazing, Resilient, Promising’ Class of 2021
Nearly 300 Firefighters Gather at Graduation of Fallen Colleague’s Daughter
The death of Fire Specialist Tory Carlon at the hands of a lone gunman at Fire Station 81 on Tuesday permanently robbed his children of seeing their father at future monumental moments in their lives.
Nearly 300 Firefighters Gather at Graduation of Fallen Colleague’s Daughter
Today in SCV History (June 4)
1925 - Newhall Constable Jack Pilcher killed in the line of duty in handgun accident [story]
Jack Pilcher
City Council Committee Requests Research on Workforce Housing
The Santa Clarita City Council Development Committee asked city staff to examine workforce housing projects in other cities to determine if the housing option is a good fit for Santa Clarita.
City Council Committee Requests Research on Workforce Housing
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: County Plans to Transition 4 Large Vaccination Sites to Community Sites; 27,971 Total SCV Cases
On Thursday, Los Angeles County Public Health officials confirmed nine new deaths and 228 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 27,971 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: County Plans to Transition 4 Large Vaccination Sites to Community Sites; 27,971 Total SCV Cases
Four Students Receive Zonta’s Young Women In Public Affairs Awards
Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley presented Young Women in Public Affairs Awards to four outstanding young women – Emily Chang, Sayeda Kulsoom Hasan, Terra Lee and Tayla Ramirez.
Four Students Receive Zonta’s Young Women In Public Affairs Awards
NSD Names Kate Peattie as Director of Instruction, Assessment and Accountability
The Newhall School District has named Kate Peattie as its Director of Instruction, Assessment and Accountability.
NSD Names Kate Peattie as Director of Instruction, Assessment and Accountability
June 9: Drive-Thru Food Distribution at the Castaic Lake State Recreation Area
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s office has once again partnered with the L.A. Regional Food Bank to host a food distribution event at Castaic Lake next week.
June 9: Drive-Thru Food Distribution at the Castaic Lake State Recreation Area
Local Teen Set to Premiere Third Feature Film
Santa Clarita native Griffin Loch, 17, said being born into a family who loved movies definitely helped him along.
Local Teen Set to Premiere Third Feature Film
Edison Helicopters, Drones to Check Lines in SCV
Southern California Edison announced its helicopters and drones would be flying around the Santa Clarita Valley over the next few weeks, as crews work to conduct aerial inspections.
Edison Helicopters, Drones to Check Lines in SCV
Planning Commission Denies Proposed Sand Canyon Resort Project, Supports Central Park Expansion
The Santa Clarita Planning Commission voted Tuesday evening to deny the Sand Canyon Resort project proposed by Sand Canyon Country Club owner Steve Kim.
Planning Commission Denies Proposed Sand Canyon Resort Project, Supports Central Park Expansion
State Senate Approves Wilk’s ‘LifeLine Foster Youth’ Bill
California Senate Bill 546, a measure ensuring that foster youth have continued access to cell phones and data, received the Senate’s stamp of approval as it heads to the California Assembly, announced Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita).
State Senate Approves Wilk’s ‘LifeLine Foster Youth’ Bill
Circle of Hope Announces In-Person Fundraising Event at The Wünderground Museum
Circle of Hope announced the return of its in-person annual fundraising event, Vine 2 Wine, an exclusive interactive wine and beer tasting fundraiser that will be held at the new Porsche Santa Clarita Wünderground Museum on Saturday, August 21.
Circle of Hope Announces In-Person Fundraising Event at The Wünderground Museum
FYI Celebrates 100th Foster Youth Served, Announces ‘100 for 100’ Campaign
Local nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence is celebrating its 100th youth served by launching a “100 for 100” campaign asking for 100 donors to help support its emergency assistance fund for local foster youth.
FYI Celebrates 100th Foster Youth Served, Announces ‘100 for 100’ Campaign
Investigators Say Fatal Fire Station Shooting Likely Due to ‘Work Dispute’
The deadly Agua Dulce shooting Tuesday that resulted in the death of one firefighter and the hospitalization of another — as well as the death of the suspected shooter — is thought to have been the result of a “work-related dispute” between the involved parties, investigators said on Wednesday.
Investigators Say Fatal Fire Station Shooting Likely Due to ‘Work Dispute’
Today in SCV History (June 3)
1855 - Ship leaves New York harbor bound for Tunis to acquire animals for the United States Camel Corps [story]
Camel Corps
State Superintendent Announces Statewide Program to Feed Children Amid Child Care Closures
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced on Wednesday that the U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved California’s plan to launch a new food assistance program for children up to age six.
State Superintendent Announces Statewide Program to Feed Children Amid Child Care Closures
June 9: SCV Water Plans Public Hearings for Water Shortage Contingency Plan, Ordinance Meeting
SCV Water is undertaking several important planning efforts to ensure adequate long-term water quality and supplies for today and tomorrow.
June 9: SCV Water Plans Public Hearings for Water Shortage Contingency Plan, Ordinance Meeting
Firefighter Remembered in Agua Dulce Vigil
During a community-wide vigil Tuesday night, more than 100 people carried glow sticks, wore Los Angeles County Fire Department T-shirts or spoke fondly of the firefighter killed during a shooting Tuesday morning at his workplace, Fire Station 81.
Firefighter Remembered in Agua Dulce Vigil
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 27,960; L.A. County Starts Season Ticket Sweepstakes For Vaccinations
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday nine new deaths and 120 new cases of COVID-19, with 27,960 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 27,960; L.A. County Starts Season Ticket Sweepstakes For Vaccinations
Ken Striplin: Residents Should Prepare For Wildfires
Our community and City Council have worked diligently over the years to preserve the tens of thousands of acres of pristine open space that surrounds our City.
Ken Striplin: Residents Should Prepare For Wildfires
Newhall School District Receives $500,000 IBM Grant
Newhall School District today announced it is among six United States K-12 public school districts awarded the IBM Education Security Preparedness Grant. 
Newhall School District Receives $500,000 IBM Grant
%d bloggers like this: