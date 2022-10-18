header image

1876 - Southern Pacific begins subdividing town of Newhall (original location at Bouquet Junction) [story]
Campton store
COC Winter Session Registration Underway
| Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022
coc students 6

Registration is underway for the College of the Canyons winter 2023 session, which boasts more than 400 class sections.

Running from Jan. 3 to Feb. 4, the 2023 winter session will allow students the chance to get ahead in their programs of study in a condensed time frame before the spring 2023 semester starts on Feb. 6.

The robust winter session will offer a wide selection of general education “core” classes needed for degree completion, transfer to a four-year school and/or that meet course prerequisites associated with their immediate educational plans.

To meet the specific needs and preferences of students, classes will be held in person, online, or in a combination of those delivery formats.

In addition, the School of Personal and Professional Learning (PPL)—which provides lifelong learning classes to residents of all ages and skill levels, at no cost—will be offering more than 50 short-term classes throughout January and early February.

Some PPL courses being offered this winter include Career Skills, CPR/First Aid Training, Human Resources Academy, Yoga History and Culture, Spanish for Healthcare Workers, Issues in Healthy Aging, and English as Second Language.

Registration for winter classes will remain open until classes are filled or the start of the term, whichever comes first.

Students no longer need to provide proof of vaccination or a weekly negative COVID-19 test to be on-campus for work, instruction, or utilizing on-campus services.

Face masks are not required to be worn on campus. However, masks are strongly recommended in most indoor public spaces by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

COC will continue to follow the direction of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, the California Department of Public Health, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

For more information about registration and class offerings, visit the class schedule.
