COC’s Natalie Satamian Commits to Life Pacific University

Story by Mari Kneisel/COC Sports Information

College of the Canyons guard Natalie Satamian has committed to continue her basketball career at Life Pacific University in San Dimas.

LPU is a National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) program located in San Dimas. Having established its women’s basketball program in 2019, the Warriors compete in the Golden State Athletic Conference.

Satamian dedicated two years to the COC women’s basketball program and will now move on to the four-year level after graduating as a part of the college’s 2023 class. The Granada Hills High School alum started 23 games for the Cougars during her sophomore season, averaging 9.2 points per game and finishingin double figures in 12 contests, including five of COC’s final six conference games.

On Jan. 18, Satamian scored a season-high 25 points vs. West L.A. College on a 10-of-15 shooting night that included five three-pointers. For the season, Satamian posted a 31.1 shooting mark from the three-point line.

She also averaged 4.1 rebounds per game. Of her 112 rebounds, 36 were offensive and 63 were defensive. Satamian was third on the squad with 2.4 assists per game and also came away with 1.3 steals a night.

The Cougars finished the 2022-23 season with 17-11 overall record under first year head coach John Wissmath. Canyons went 11-3 in conference play before falling to Rio Hondo College in the first found of CCCAA SoCal Regional Playoffs.

