COC’s Natalie Satamian Commits to Life Pacific University

College of the Canyons guard Natalie Satamian has committed to continue her basketball career at Life Pacific University in San Dimas.
LPU is a National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) program located in San Dimas. Having established its women’s basketball program in 2019, the Warriors compete in the Golden State Athletic Conference.
Satamian dedicated two years to the COC women’s basketball program and will now move on to the four-year level after graduating as a part of the college’s 2023 class. The Granada Hills High School alum started 23 games for the Cougars during her sophomore season, averaging 9.2 points per game and finishingin double figures in 12 contests, including five of COC’s final six conference games.
On Jan. 18, Satamian scored a season-high 25 points vs. West L.A. College on a 10-of-15 shooting night that included five three-pointers. For the season, Satamian posted a 31.1 shooting mark from the three-point line.
She also averaged 4.1 rebounds per game. Of her 112 rebounds, 36 were offensive and 63 were defensive. Satamian was third on the squad with 2.4 assists per game and also came away with 1.3 steals a night.
The Cougars finished the 2022-23 season with 17-11 overall record under first year head coach John Wissmath. Canyons went 11-3 in conference play before falling to Rio Hondo College in the first found of CCCAA SoCal Regional Playoffs.
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a tentative budget workshop and business meeting Wednesday, June 14, at 2 p.m. in the University Center, Room 301 on the Valencia campus of College of the Canyons.
This year, Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation is hosting its first department-wide Pride Month celebration through the month of June at 56 parks, including parks in the Santa Clarita Valley, in partnership with LGBTQ+ community-based organizations.
With an abundance of rainfall this winter, green hills and a flowing Santa Clara River, this may seem like the new normal in the Santa Clarita Valley with drought feeling like a distant memory. However, the importance of water conservation and the necessity to be effective advocates with our water will always exist within the SCV's desert-like ecosystem.
Change can be a daunting prospect for many of us, as it often requires us to leave behind what is familiar and step into the unknown. When it comes to the upcoming changes to your trash service, the city of Santa Clarita is doing its best to make sure the process is not unknown, and that our residents enjoy a smooth transition.
The Santa Clarita City Council is holding its regular meeting Tuesday, June 13 at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers on the First Floor of City Hall. City Hall is located at 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Ready for the next “Coffee With a Cop?” Save the date. Join deputies and officials from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station for a morning of coffee Wednesday, June 21, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Peet’s Coffee, 27047 McBean Parkway, Valencia, CA 91355.
Diverse women from the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce leadership invite all women who are interested in a diverse workforce to attend the Tuesday, June 13 meeting of InfluenceHER at Marston's Restaurant, 24011 Newhall Ranch Road, Valencia, CA 91355.
Do you know the names of the two renowned families that called Tesoro Adobe Historic Park home? Find out today by paying a visit to the park. The city of Santa Clarita is excited to officially announce the opening of this historic land to the public. Tesoro Adobe Historic Park is located at 29350 Avenida Rancho Tesoro, Valencia, CA 91354.
