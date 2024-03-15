header image

1942 - Emery Whilton's Florafaunium opens in Lebec [story]
Florafaunium
College of the Canyons Alumni Hall of Fame 2024 Seeks Nominees
| Friday, Mar 15, 2024
Coc Hall of Fame

The College of the Canyons Alumni Hall of Fame 2024 is seeking nominations for alumni who have achieved outstanding professional/personal accomplishments, serve their community and serve College of the Canyons.

Chancellor Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook established the Alumni Hall of Fame to celebrate the achievements of COC alumni in various fields including business, healthcare, government, education, science, arts and more.

Honorees acknowledge the positive influence and the role College of the Canyons played in their success. They serve as role models to current and former students of College of the Canyons.

Nominations can be submitted in the following categories:

— Outstanding Alumni Award honors distinguished alumni for outstanding professional and personal achievements, community service and contributions to COC.

— Rising Star Alumni Award recognizes individuals who graduated within the last decade, showcasing remarkable professional growth and a dedication to pursuing their dreams. This reflects Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook’s belief in exceeding perceived limits.

— Outstanding Educator celebrates the exemplary contributions of alumni who have demonstrated exceptional dedication and achievement in the field of education. This prestigious award recognizes individuals who have gone on to make a significant impact as educators, shaping the minds of future generations and inspiring a love for learning.

Current members of the alumni committee and college staff and faculty are ineligible to be inducted.

Honorees will be recognized on Monday, May 13 at 5:30 p.m. at a reception held in the lobby of the Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center on the campus of COC.

For more information and to submit nominees visit College of the Canyons Alumni Hall of Fame.

CSUN’s VITA Clinic Returns for Tax Season

CSUN’s VITA Clinic Returns for Tax Season
Thursday, Mar 14, 2024
Tax season often brings stress and anxiety, with concerns about correctly filling out forms, but did you know that California State University, Northridge’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Clinic can help smooth out the process?
FULL STORY...

CSUN Receives $1M Grant to Bridge the Divide Between Those Who Work with Young Children with Disabilities

CSUN Receives $1M Grant to Bridge the Divide Between Those Who Work with Young Children with Disabilities
Wednesday, Mar 13, 2024
California State University, Northridge has received a $1.25 million federal grant to develop an interdisciplinary program to bridge the divide between those who work with young children with disabilities, educators, behavior interventionists and speech-language pathologists.
FULL STORY...

CSUN Prof Confident Media Will Survive Recent Newsroom Upheavals

CSUN Prof Confident Media Will Survive Recent Newsroom Upheavals
Tuesday, Mar 12, 2024
As political polarization threatens the foundations of American democracy, newsrooms across the nation — which have long played a vital role in checking political power and keeping the citizenry informed — are laying off staff or disappearing all together.
FULL STORY...

Registration Open for Short-Term Classes at COC

Registration Open for Short-Term Classes at COC
Tuesday, Mar 12, 2024
More than 250 short-term classes are still open for students looking to enroll in the College of the Canyons spring 2024 semester.
FULL STORY...
