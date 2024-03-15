College of the Canyons Alumni Hall of Fame 2024 Seeks Nominees

The College of the Canyons Alumni Hall of Fame 2024 is seeking nominations for alumni who have achieved outstanding professional/personal accomplishments, serve their community and serve College of the Canyons.

Chancellor Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook established the Alumni Hall of Fame to celebrate the achievements of COC alumni in various fields including business, healthcare, government, education, science, arts and more.

Honorees acknowledge the positive influence and the role College of the Canyons played in their success. They serve as role models to current and former students of College of the Canyons.

Nominations can be submitted in the following categories:

— Outstanding Alumni Award honors distinguished alumni for outstanding professional and personal achievements, community service and contributions to COC.

— Rising Star Alumni Award recognizes individuals who graduated within the last decade, showcasing remarkable professional growth and a dedication to pursuing their dreams. This reflects Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook’s belief in exceeding perceived limits.

— Outstanding Educator celebrates the exemplary contributions of alumni who have demonstrated exceptional dedication and achievement in the field of education. This prestigious award recognizes individuals who have gone on to make a significant impact as educators, shaping the minds of future generations and inspiring a love for learning.

Current members of the alumni committee and college staff and faculty are ineligible to be inducted.

Honorees will be recognized on Monday, May 13 at 5:30 p.m. at a reception held in the lobby of the Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center on the campus of COC.

For more information and to submit nominees visit College of the Canyons Alumni Hall of Fame.

