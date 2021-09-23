Community Invited to Annual Evening of Remembrance

The city of Santa Clarita’s annual Evening of Remembrance event will occur on Wednesday, Sept. 29, beginning with a Walk of Remembrance at 6:15 p.m., followed by the program at 6:45 p.m. Residents are invited to honor the 116 young lives lost too soon due to traffic-related incidents. The event will take place at the Youth Grove in Central Park, located at 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road.

The Walk of Remembrance will be led by Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Captain Justin Diez. At the conclusion of the walk, the Evening of Remembrance program will commence, featuring remarks from Santa Clarita City Council, a candle lighting ceremony, a reading of the 116 youth names and remarks from those impacted by these tragic incidents.

This solemn yet important event serves as a sobering reminder of the consequences that can result from drinking and driving, as well as reckless and distracted driving. The half-acre Youth Grove is a grassroots effort supported by the city of Santa Clarita. It is dedicated to raising awareness about safe and responsible driving and offers a place for reflection. Each of the 116 pillars in the Youth Grove has a plaque bearing the name of a young life lost due to a traffic-related incident. The pillars surround a central monument urging the community to “Know More” about safe driving habits and to pledge that “No More” young lives will be lost behind the wheel.

For more information about the Evening of Remembrance and the Youth Grove, visit Santa-Clarita.com/YouthGrove or contact Gabby Vera at gvera@santa-clarita.com.

