Community Invited to Sierra Hillbillies, SCV Parks and Rec 10-Week Square Dancing Class

The Sierra Hillbillies Square & Round Dance Club and the Santa Clarita Parks and Recreation Department invite the community to join a 10-week social square dance class starting on Jan. 11.

Classes start Jan. 11 to March 15 through the Santa Clarita Parks and Recreation Department and take place on Tuesday evenings from 6:30-9:00 p.m.; 10 weeks for $50.

Singles and couples welcome as well as casual dress. On-line registration is underway and at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex.

The class is sponsored by the Sierra Hillbillies Square & Round Dance Club which has been supporting American folk dance in Santa Clarita for 55 years.

And now thanks to a new national program, instructor Janienne Alexander will be teaching a new “SSD” curriculum that will have you dancing throughout the area quickly and confidently.

Dancing is a “Good Thing,” and more and more research is pointing specifically to our American folk dance, square dance, as an important tool in successful aging and good health. Yes, there is actual scientific evidence to support that!

– It’s easy — if you can walk and shake hands — you can do it.

– It’s inexpensive — a dance admission is $10 or less for three-plus hours of activity — less than a movie or gym membership.

– It’s fun — you meet friends old and new, enjoy refreshments, listen to music of all kinds.

– It’s local — beginner classes take place at Valencia Meadows Park, and monthly dances take place at Valencia United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall.

See page 43 in the Winter issue of Seasons Magazine for details.

For more information, call (661) 262-925 or email hillbillies.pres@gmail.com.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...