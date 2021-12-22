Community Invited to Sierra Hillbillies, SCV Parks and Rec 10-Week Square Dancing Class

And now thanks to a new national program, instructor Janienne Alexander will be teaching a new “SSD” curriculum that will have you dancing throughout the area quickly and confidently.
Dancing is a “Good Thing,” and more and more research is pointing specifically to our American folk dance, square dance, as an important tool in successful aging and good health. Yes, there is actual scientific evidence to support that!
– It’s easy — if you can walk and shake hands — you can do it.
– It’s inexpensive — a dance admission is $10 or less for three-plus hours of activity — less than a movie or gym membership.
– It’s fun — you meet friends old and new, enjoy refreshments, listen to music of all kinds.
– It’s local — beginner classes take place at Valencia Meadows Park, and monthly dances take place at Valencia United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall.
The Children’s Bureau is now offering two virtual ways for individuals and/or couples to learn how to help children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or how to provide legal permanency by adoption.
A virtual public hearing is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, on the final Groundwater Sustainability Plan to protect the Santa Clara River Valley East Subbasin, a vital resource for Santa Clarita Valley’s residents, farms and the environment.
After the carols are sung and the gifts are opened, Waste Management encourages residents to recycle their trees through its curbside collection program and drop-off locations from Dec. 28 through Jan. 8.
GLENDALE — College of the Canyons head coach Greg Herrick picked up his 600th career victory at the college on Friday, as the Cougars fought for a historic 78-67 win over Rio Hondo College during day one action of the Glendale Crossover.
The Los Angeles County Health Officer is extending a Cold Weather Alert in Santa Clarita through Tuesday, Dec. 21 due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures and wind chill's below 32 degrees Fahrenheit.
