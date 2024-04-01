Downloads:
 Agenda  Agenda Packet
Call to Order
Roll Call
Flag Salute
Commission Secretary Announcement
Approval of Regular Meeting Minutes
Minutes of Mar 7, 2024 6:00 PM
Public Participation
Staff Comments (Matters of Public Participation)
New Business
1. YOUTH EMPLOYMENT SERVICES AND TEEN ENGAGEMENT PROGRAMMING

Presentation of the City of Santa Clarita’s Youth Employment Services and Teen Engagement Programming.
document PRCS Commission Agenda Item Agenda Report
Commission Comments
Staff Comments
Adjournment