California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a posthumous pardon Friday for William “Bill” Burwell, an influential student activist on the California State University, Northridge campus in the 1960s and a founding member of the Black Student Union (BSU) and the Department of Afro-American (now Africana) Studies.

Eat. Drink. Local., which was previously known as Veg Fest, announces its 2024 festival will be taking place at Central Park on Saturday, June 1, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The city of Santa Clarita’s 28th Annual Cowboy Festival, set to return to William S. Hart Park (24151 Newhall Avenue) on Saturday, April 20 and Sunday, April 21, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., will bring an exciting lineup for attendees to partake in.

Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley will host a free workshop Saturday, April 20, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., designed to help participants navigate difficult situations by learning coping skills and build resilience to successfully navigate life’s challenges.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announced Monday it is launching the Community Readiness Champions Initiative, a campaign aimed to train residents and workers in multiple essential lifesaving skills.

Over the past few months, Santa Clarita has received plenty of rain, making our hillsides green and replenishing our groundwater.

April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will be actively looking for drivers throughout the month who are in violation of the state’s hands-free cell phone law.

Rancho Camulos National Historic Landmark Museum will host a concert by award-winning, cowboy balladeer Dave Stamey Friday, April 19, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation, and Community Services Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, April 4, at 6 p.m. in City Hall's Council Chambers.

The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the list of eight productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, April 1 - Sunday, April 7.

Come out and join the fun at the Relay Rally on Saturday, April 6, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Newhall Crossing, located at the courtyard by Laemmle Theatre, 22500 Lyons Avenue.

Carlos Orozco, 2024 president of JCI Santa Clarita, reflects on the Jaycees first quarter of the new year. His full message can be found below.

The William S. Hart Union High School District has announced outstanding academic achievements by district student-athletes with 10 awards presented in the 36th Annual California Interscholastic Federation Southern Section – FORD Academic Awards Program.

In honor of World Autiam Day on Tuesday, April 2, the Los Angeles County Department of Aging and Disabilities will host an informational webinar for those eager to gain a deeper understanding of autism and its complexities.

The WiSH Education Foundation will present a webinar focusing on scholarships and financial aid on Wednesday, April 10 at 6 p.m. The deadline to register for this webinar is Monday, April 8 at 5 p.m.

Kathryn Barger | In Recognition of Cesar Chavez Day we reflect on his legacy and the values he modeled. He is an American hero that stood tall and was the first to fight for labor and civil rights of farm workers.

TMU Track Teams Earn 12 New NAIA Qualifying Marks The Master's Univeristy track and field teams achieved 12 new NAIA national qualifying marks and two school records in two separate meets, the UCLA Bob Larsen Distance Carnival and the Westmont Collegiate Invitational.

COC Announces Express Admission Days in April College of Canyons will host a series of Express Admission Days in April to provide new students with step-by-step guidance through the admissions process.

April 19: Floral Workshop with Florist Paige Stone If you're looking for a fun weekday activity to kickoff spring join florist Paige Stone who will lead a workshop in spring floral arrangements on Tuesday, April 19. There will be two sessions at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.

June 27: SCV Chamber 2024 Business Expo at Hyatt The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced the much-anticipated 2024 Business Expo, designed to spotlight and celebrate the diverse and vibrant business community of the SCV will return on June 27, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., at the Hyatt Regency Valencia.