Jan. 7: Sierra Hillbillies ‘Remember the Alamo’ Dance

The Sierra Hillbillies Square Dance Club will dance to caller Mike Seastrom, who along with his wife, Lisa, will call an SSD dance in barn dance style with Contra, line and round dancing between tips Sunday, Jan. 7, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., at the Valencia United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall.

The church is located at 25718 McBean Parkway in Santa Clarita.

The event is $10 per dancer.

The Alamo battle cry was not only significant in annexing a major portion of the United States, it was recently featured as Jeopardy question on the TV show, but also shows up in square dance calls as “Alamo Style!”

Casual attire is always welcome!

Proof of vaccination is no longer required, but masking is optional.

For more information, call our Google line at (661) 262-9525, or visit www.sierrahillbillies.org.

