header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
October 2
1945 - Cattle-rustling "Phantom of Vasquez Rocks" captured [story]
Phantom suspect
Cougars Celebrate 29-7 Homecoming Victory Over AVC
| Monday, Oct 2, 2023
Cougars Football
Photo by Dylan Stewart/1550 Sports


By Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director

College of the Canyons won its third straight game to the delight of a lively Homecoming crowd at Cougar Stadium on Saturday night, riding a 20-point output in the third quarter to seize a 29-7 conference victory over Antelope Valley College.

Canyons (3-2, 2-0) saw a trio of rushing touchdowns from Malik Brooks and Donovan Dunn in that decisive third quarter, as the Cougars’ defense did its part by shutting out AVC (1-4, 0-2) through the final 49 minutes of the contest.

The Marauders found the end zone just once, on a 26-yard run from quarterback Sharmon Rester II that tied the game at 7-7 with 4:34 to go in the first quarter.

Prior to that, it was Robin Verginelli putting COC on the board with a one-yard touchdown plunge. Asa Johnson made it 7-0 with the PAT.

Verginelli’s scoring run was his second in as many weeks and came on the heels of a magnificent 52-yard double-pass from Brooks to Travis Royal on the Cougars’ first offensive snap of the game.

Brooks was all over the field for Canyons, topping his 52-yard gain through the air with a team-high 58 rushing yards and two touchdowns on eight attempts, alongside two catches for 42 yards.

COC tacked on two points on a safety with 7:40 to go in the opening half. At that point in the game those points seemed crucial as the Marauders and Cougars continued to go back and forth in a scrappy opening session.

The two sides traded punts on three occasions across the first two quarters in a defensive minded start to the contest. Before recording the safety Canyons used a 17-play, 72-yard drive to bring things to the one-yard line but had Carlos Meza‘s short run stuffed at the one-yard line.

That momentum shift for AVC was short lived, however, as COC answered with the safety on the next snap. Near the end of the half Will Maafu jarred the ball lose from an AVC runner with Mister Varner was there to scoop it up, the first of three forced turnovers for the Cougars.

Brooks started the second-half scoring on a 21-yard touchdown run combining with Johnson’s PAT for a 16-7 advantage.

Two plays later COC defensive back Timothy Jackson snagged a Rester ball out of the air for his first of two interceptions on the night.

On the Cougars’ next drive a 23-yard pass from Emory Floyd to Lyndon Ravare put the ball at the one-yard line before Donovan Dunn took it the rest of the way to help put COC in complete control at 23-7.

With the next AVC drive also came Jackson’s second interception, as the sophomore returned this one 60-yards down to the Marauders’ five-yard line. That sequence set up the second scoring run from Brooks, a two-yarder, that put the game at 29-7 final after a muffed PAT attempt.

Jackson was named the Chick-Fil-A Player of the Game for his efforts which included the two key interceptions.

Canyons recorded six sacks in the game as JoJo Massey, Maafu, RB Wilson VJoseph Marsh and Matias Ortiz Jr. were all credited with quarterback takedowns. Ortiz led the squad with two. Varner added a forced fumble and three tackles to his first-half recovery.

Floyd finished the game a quiet 11-of-24 for 214 yards in leading a Cougars’ offensive unit that churned out 395 yards of total offense, with 129 coming on the ground. Dunn’s 10 carries were a team high and led to 38 yards and the score.

Lyndon Ravare once again led the Canyons receiving corps with three catches for 94 yards. Noah Staples also emerged with four catches for 56 yards and was active in the run game with several key blocks.

AVC was just 3-of-14 on third downs with 225 yards of total offense in dropping its third straight contest.

Canyons has lost to AVC just once since the Cougars reinstated their football program in 1998.

COC entered week five ranked No. 21 in the state according to the JC Athletic Bureau Head Coaches Poll and No. 23 in the most recent California Community College Sports Information Directors Association (CCCSIA) poll released Sept. 25.

The Cougars now enter the bye week before a Thursday night contest at El Camino College on Oct. 12. That game is scheduled for 6 p.m.

Canyons, El Camino (4-1, 2-0) and Ventura College (3-2, 2-0) will begin the second half of the season tied atop the SCFA National Division, Northern League standings.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
WATCH NOW
LOCAL SPORTS HEADLINES
> LOCAL SPORTS ARCHIVE

Cougars Celebrate 29-7 Homecoming Victory Over AVC

Cougars Celebrate 29-7 Homecoming Victory Over AVC
Monday, Oct 2, 2023
College of the Canyons won its third straight game to the delight of a lively Homecoming crowd at Cougar Stadium on Saturday night, riding a 20-point output in the third quarter to seize a 29-7 conference victory over Antelope Valley College. 
FULL STORY...

TMU’s Timberlie Miller Named NAIA Setter of the Week

TMU’s Timberlie Miller Named NAIA Setter of the Week
Thursday, Sep 28, 2023
In a week that saw her lead The Master's University to a pair of three-set wins, Timberlie Miller has been named the NAIA Setter of the Week.
FULL STORY...

COC Names Motoko Shimoji, Jackson Volk Student-Athletes of the Week

COC Names Motoko Shimoji, Jackson Volk Student-Athletes of the Week
Monday, Sep 25, 2023
College of the Canyons student-athletes Motoko Shimoji (women's golf) and Jackson Volk (football) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's and Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running Sept. 11-16.
FULL STORY...

Cougars Down No. 19 Santa Barbara 24-14

Cougars Down No. 19 Santa Barbara 24-14
Monday, Sep 25, 2023
SANTA BARBARA — College of the Canyons evened up its season with a 24-14 road win at Santa Barbara City College, getting back to .500 by downing a ranked opponent for the second time in as many weeks.
FULL STORY...

Mustangs Cross Country Defends Home Turf

Mustangs Cross Country Defends Home Turf
Monday, Sep 25, 2023
The Master's University cross country teams enjoyed a record-setting morning at the TMU XC Invitational Saturday at Central Park in Santa Clarita.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Oct. 3: SCV Water Regular Board Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will hold its regular board meeting Tuesday, Oct. 3, at 6 p.m., at the Rio Vista Water Treatment Plant.
Oct. 3: SCV Water Regular Board Meeting
Cindy Curtis | September Recap
I am thrilled to welcome you to our latest newsletter as your chapter president, and I couldn't be prouder of all that our dynamic and dedicated members have achieved in recent months
Cindy Curtis | September Recap
Vegan Dining Experience Comes to Princess Cruises
Princess Cruises, renowned for its commitment to culinary excellence and world-class hospitality, has embarked on a new culinary journey to meet the evolving tastes and dietary needs of its guests.
Vegan Dining Experience Comes to Princess Cruises
DWR: SCV Drinking Water Remains Safe Despite Advisory
Though a danger advisory was issued for Castaic Lake by the California Department of Water Resources (DWR) on Sept. 26, drinking water for all SCV Water customers remains safe and meets high standards for quality.
DWR: SCV Drinking Water Remains Safe Despite Advisory
Cougars Celebrate 29-7 Homecoming Victory Over AVC
College of the Canyons won its third straight game to the delight of a lively Homecoming crowd at Cougar Stadium on Saturday night, riding a 20-point output in the third quarter to seize a 29-7 conference victory over Antelope Valley College. 
Cougars Celebrate 29-7 Homecoming Victory Over AVC
Cesar Millan Among Three Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the three productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Oct. 2 - Sunday, Oct. 8.
Cesar Millan Among Three Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
Newsom Appoints Controversial Replacement for Feinstein Seat
California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Sunday the selection of Laphonza Butler — the President of the nation’s largest organization dedicated to electing women, EMILY’s List — to complete the United States Senate term of the late Senator Dianne Feinstein, which runs through 2024.
Newsom Appoints Controversial Replacement for Feinstein Seat
Jason Gibbs | 2023 State of the City Extravaganza
One of the many things that make the city of Santa Clarita such an amazing place to live, work and play, is a calendar full of world-class events.
Jason Gibbs | 2023 State of the City Extravaganza
Parks, Recreation to Discuss Impact of Santa Clarita Aquatic Center
The Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Oct. 5, at 6 p.m., on the First Floor of City Hall in Council Chambers.
Parks, Recreation to Discuss Impact of Santa Clarita Aquatic Center
Child & Family Center Highlights Domestic Violence Awareness Month
The Domestic Violence program at the Child & Family Center is proud to serve the Santa Clarita Valley and Antelope Valley.
Child & Family Center Highlights Domestic Violence Awareness Month
Today in SCV History (Oct. 2)
1945 - Cattle-rustling "Phantom of Vasquez Rocks" captured [story]
Phantom suspect
Today in SCV History (Oct. 1)
1842 - Proof of discovery: New York Observer (newspaper) reports on gold in Placerita Canyon. [story]
New York Observer
Today in SCV History (Sept. 30)
1955 - Actor James Dean, 24, drives through Castaic Junction en route to his final resting place [watch]
James Dean
Bus Drivers Strike, Santa Clarita Transit to Suspend Service
The city of Santa Clarita partners with MV Transportation for transit services. Over the past year, MV Transportation has been actively negotiating with the bus drivers' union. on Sept. 15, the union decided to authorize a strike. The city of Santa Clarita is not a participant in this labor contract disagreement.
Bus Drivers Strike, Santa Clarita Transit to Suspend Service
Oct. 4: Regular Meeting of Hart School Board
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, Oct. 4, beginning with closed session at 5:45 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
Oct. 4: Regular Meeting of Hart School Board
Oct. 3: Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency Regular Board Meeting
The regular board meeting of the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will be held 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 3 in the boardroom at the Rio Vista Water Treatment Plant,  27234 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
Oct. 3: Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency Regular Board Meeting
Oct. 5: Clinkunbroomer Funeral Services, Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels
The funeral services for Los Angeles Sheriff's Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer have been set for 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 5 at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels
Oct. 5: Clinkunbroomer Funeral Services, Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels
CalArts Filmmakers Screen at Festivals Across North America, Europe
Alums and faculty from the California Institute of the Arts School of Film/Video are screening their films at film festivals around the globe throughout the fall. More than 18 CalArtians’ works have been selected for festival lineups taking place across Canada, Romania, the United Kingdom and the United States.
CalArts Filmmakers Screen at Festivals Across North America, Europe
West Nile Virus Found in Santa Clarita Valley
The Greater Los Angeles Vector Control District has reported the first case of West Nile Virus in the Santa Clarita Valley this season. Transmitted through mosquito bites, West Nile Virus is a health concern for people and animals.
West Nile Virus Found in Santa Clarita Valley
Volunteers Sought for Light Up Main Street
Santa Clarita Volunteers is seeking volunteers for Light Up Main Street on Saturday, Nov. 18. Volunteers age 14 and older are being sought for a variety of positions at the annual holiday kickoff event in Old Town Newhall. Age requriements vary according to volunteer activity.
Volunteers Sought for Light Up Main Street
Oct. 12: ALDI to Open Second SCV Location in Canyon Country
ALDI will open a second Santa Clarita Valley location on Thursday, Oct. 12 in the Canyon Center in Canyon Country. The new ALDI store will be located at 19361 Soledad Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91351. Canyon Center is located at the intersection of Soledad Canyon Road and Whites Canyon Road.
Oct. 12: ALDI to Open Second SCV Location in Canyon Country
Dr. Christina Ghaly | It’s the Season for Flu Vaccine
As the end of the year approaches, it will soon be time for indoor gatherings with friends and family. This is a particularly important time of year to get your annual flu vaccination.
Dr. Christina Ghaly | It’s the Season for Flu Vaccine
Oct. 2: Chiquita Canyon Landfill Odors Relief Program Launched
Los Angeles County will launch the first of two community relief programs for households that have been impacted by odors stemming from the Chiquita Canyon Landfill on Monday, Oct. 2.
Oct. 2: Chiquita Canyon Landfill Odors Relief Program Launched
LASD Seeks Public’s Help Locating Missing Val Verde Man
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating At Risk Missing Person Maxwell Perkins Cornell.
LASD Seeks Public’s Help Locating Missing Val Verde Man
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: