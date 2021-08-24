header image

1974 - Covering a section of the 1933 Ridge Route Alternate (US 99), Pyramid Lake opens to the public [story]
Pyramid Lake
Cougars Football Optimistic For Upcoming Season
| Tuesday, Aug 24, 2021
COC Scrimmage
College of the Canyons offensive linemen block LA Valley College rushers during a scrimmage at COC on Saturday, 082121. Dan Watson/The Signal

 

By Ryan Menzie

Signal Staff Writer

The College of the Canyon Cougars are ready to play football after missing an entire season due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020-21.

“We’re optimistic this season. Coming off of (COVID-19) and not being able to play football it hit the program really hard,” said coach Ted Iacenda. “We are very fluid with the understanding of COVID. Our willingness to do whatever it takes to play football. We’ve had to jump through hoops, but we understand that is the rules of the game and to follow protocols.”

During the 2019 season, the Cougars finished with a 9-3 overall record including a 4-1 record in Western State Conference play. The Cougars made it all the way to the Southern California Football Association championship game, where they lost to Riverside, 68-21.

Iacenda enters his seventh season as head coach with a 42-23 overall record (21-12 in WSC play) for a program that’s been a perennial contender in the state over the last few years.

During the 2017 season, Iacenda and the Cougars finished with a 9-2 overall record, including a Western State Bowl Championship win against Mount San Antonio, 28-16. The following season, Iacenda would lead his team to a perfect 10-0 regular season record, only the fifth time in school history, before losing to Ventura, 21-13, in the Southern California Regional Playoffs.

Despite all the success, Iacenda is only looking forward and focused on the upcoming football season. Last season helped Iacenda realize the opportunity to play is precious and can be taken away at any moment, he said. He’s ready for his hungry team to come out and compete once more.

For the offense, a lot of production from the 2019 season belonged to sophomores who have since transferred. Quarterback Armani Edden finished the season with 3,044 yards on 198 completions to go along with his 27 passing touchdowns and 13 interceptions. Edden also rushed for 270 yards on 91 carries with six touchdowns. Running back Cayden Dunn finished the season with 729 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. Wide receiver Alonzell Henderson finished the season with 1,016 receiving yards on 57 receptions to go along with his nine touchdowns.

Despite the losses, quarterback Cole Doyle and running back Moises Haynes look to replenish the production for the Cougars in their spread offense. Doyle, who went to high school in Crescenta Valley and models his game after Aaron Rodgers and Kyler Murray, has high expectations for his team this season, and believes the team both offensively and defensively are ready to step it up this season.

“I just want to go in every day and try my best for my team,” said Doyle. “I’m really excited to see what we can accomplish. We have a great offense and defense so we just have to make sure the stress of the season doesn’t get to us and we continue to play like a family.”

Haynes played his high school ball locally at Valencia High and models his game after Marshawn Lynch and Nick Chubb. As a freshman, Haynes rushed for 151 yards and one touchdown but will look to take on a bigger role this season. Most of all, Haynes wants to come out and have fun with his team.

“I have high expectations for our team. Our offensive line is the best line I’ve seen since I’ve been here,” said Hayes. “We’re a very fast team. We’re a very disciplined team. The more we learn how to play as a team, the better we’ll be. I truly think we got something special going on here.”

The base 3-3 stack defense for the Cougars from the 2019 season is looking to fill the same holes as the offense this coming season. Sophomore linebacker Charles Ike led the team with 107 total tackles and totaled two sacks with one interception. Freshman defensive end Benjamin Seymour, who transferred to Montana State, had 44 total tackles and led the team with 12 sacks. Freshman Chayce Edwards-Morgan, who will not be playing this season, had 44 total tackles and tied for the team lead with two interceptions.

There are many holes to fill, but sophomore linebacker Jonathan “JT” Thomas is ready to take on the expanded role for his second season with the team. Thomas, who models his game from a flurry of players such as Ray Lewis, Luke Kuechly, Derwin James and Chase Young, had already received some offers to play at different colleges, but ultimately chose to come back to continue raising his stock and play where he wants to play. Thomas was second on the team in total tackles with 55, accounted for two and a half sacks and forced one fumble during his 2019 campaign.

Fortunately for the Cougars, players who were not able to play last season received an extra year of eligibility to be able to continue their athletic careers at a four-year school.

“I think we should be undefeated this year. We have a tough schedule but I believe in my guys and we can win every game,” said Thomas. “I just want to tell my team we have to do what we can to win. Maybe it’s not the position you want or maybe it means taking a lesser role, but we continue doing the role to the best of our ability to win games.”

COC Coach

College of the Canyons head coach Ted Iacenda applauds his team during a scrimmage against LA Valley College on Saturday, 082121. Dan Watson/The Signal

COC QB Cole Doyle

College of the Canyons quarterback Cole Doyle (54) evades LA Valley College defenders on Saturday, 082121. Dan Watson
LOCAL SPORTS HEADLINES
> LOCAL SPORTS ARCHIVE

Oct. 9: Triumph Foundation’s Annual Wheelchair Baseball Tournament

Oct. 9: Triumph Foundation’s Annual Wheelchair Baseball Tournament
Tuesday, Aug 24, 2021
Triumph Foundation, a Valencia-based nonprofit organization working to improve the lives of people living with disabilities, is hosting its Over-the-Line Wheelchair Baseball Tournament at the Barry A. Sanders Sports Field on Saturday, Oct. 9.
FULL STORY...

COVID-19 Leads Canyon High to Cancel Football Season Opener

COVID-19 Leads Canyon High to Cancel Football Season Opener
Friday, Aug 20, 2021
Canyon High School announced Friday afternoon that it had cancelled its season-opening varsity football game against Canoga Park High as it waited on COVID-19 test results from close contacts of a student-athlete who had tested positive earlier this week.
FULL STORY...

Judge Denies Restraining Order Against Trevor Bauer

Friday, Aug 20, 2021
A Los Angeles County Superior Court judge has thrown out a request for a restraining order against current L.A. Dodgers and former Hart High School pitcher Trevor Bauer after the woman alleged the professional athlete raped her earlier this year.
FULL STORY...

Lady Mustangs Volleyball Sweeps Merced in First Win of New Season

Lady Mustangs Volleyball Sweeps Merced in First Win of New Season
Thursday, Aug 19, 2021
TMU Women's Volleyball picked up its first win of the season on Tuesday at the Hope Summer Slam in sweep fashion over UC Merced (25-16, 25-13, 25-20) before concluding the tournament with a loss to No. 15 Corban University (Ore.) by set scores of 12-25, 18-25 and 14-25.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Community Gathers to Celebrate Life of Adele Macpherson
Red, white and blue balloons, flowers and flags — for both the United States and the United Kingdom — decorated The Centre for Adele Macpherson’s celebration of life Saturday afternoon.
Community Gathers to Celebrate Life of Adele Macpherson
Tejon Outlets Hosting Free Cruise-In Car Show
The Outlets at Tejon and Stockish Whipz are proud to present Unity of the Community, a cruise-in car show celebration on Saturday, Sept. 18, from 11:00 a.m.– 4:00 p.m.
Tejon Outlets Hosting Free Cruise-In Car Show
Old Bouquet Canyon Elementary Site Revived as Rosedell North Campus
The school had been closed for over a decade, but earlier this month the gates at Bouquet Canyon Elementary School reopened to accept children and teachers for classroom learning once again.
Old Bouquet Canyon Elementary Site Revived as Rosedell North Campus
Caltrans Announces I-210 Full Closures Beginning Wednesday Night
The California Department of Transportation announces overnight full closures of Interstate 210 in the San Fernando Valley for striping and staging of a temporary lane configuration for a paving project.
Caltrans Announces I-210 Full Closures Beginning Wednesday Night
Today in SCV History (Aug. 24)
1974 - Covering a section of the 1933 Ridge Route Alternate (US 99), Pyramid Lake opens to the public [story]
Pyramid Lake
Sept. 11: Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative To Host ‘Visit with a Vet’ Event
On Sept. 11, 2021, The Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative, in partnership with Starbucks and Wolf Creek Restaurant, will hold a special event to honor the first responders and provide presentations for veterans, active military and their families about the benefits available to them through CalVet and the Veterans Administration.
Sept. 11: Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative To Host ‘Visit with a Vet’ Event
SCV-GSA Encourages Public to Provide Feedback on Draft Groundwater Sustainability Plan 
The Santa Clarita Valley Groundwater Sustainability Agency announced it will hold its final in-person workshop on Aug. 25 for residents to provide their input on a draft plan for long-term management of the local groundwater basin.
SCV-GSA Encourages Public to Provide Feedback on Draft Groundwater Sustainability Plan 
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Pfizer Vaccine Receives Full FDA Approval; SCV Cases Total 32,442 With One Additional Death
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the license for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for the prevention of COVID-19 in individuals 16 years of age and older, officials announced Monday. The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine continues to be available under emergency use authorization for those 12 through 15-years-old and for a third dose in certain immunocompromised individuals.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Pfizer Vaccine Receives Full FDA Approval; SCV Cases Total 32,442 With One Additional Death
Ceremony Honors SCV Food Pantry for Community Service During Pandemic
Volunteers and board members of the Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry rejoiced Friday afternoon as they received recognition from Assemblywoman Suzette Valladares, R-Santa Clarita, for their efforts to fight food insecurity during the pandemic.
Ceremony Honors SCV Food Pantry for Community Service During Pandemic
Drive-Thru Chipotle to Replace Boston Market
A new kind of drive-thru Chipotle — called Chipotlanes — is coming to the Santa Clarita Valley to fill the vacant Boston Market location, city of Santa Clarita officials confirmed Sunday.
Drive-Thru Chipotle to Replace Boston Market
Filming This Week in SCV: ‘Wipeout,’ ‘The Dropout,’ ‘SEAL Team,’ 11 More Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the 14 productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Aug. 23 - Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021.
Filming This Week in SCV: ‘Wipeout,’ ‘The Dropout,’ ‘SEAL Team,’ 11 More Productions
Back-To-School Night Moves Online for All Hart District Schools
The William S. Hart Union High School District announced Friday evening that back-to-school nights at all of its schools will be held in a virtual format instead of on high school campuses as originally planned.
Back-To-School Night Moves Online for All Hart District Schools
Today in SCV History (Aug. 23)
1963 - First stretch of Antelope Valley 14 Freeway opens from east of Solemint Junction in Canyon Country to Red Rover Mine Road in Acton. [story]
AV Freeway
Today in SCV History (Aug. 22)
1891 - Future First Lady Lou Henry (Hoover), 17, poses for photo at R.E. Nickel's Acton store [story]
Lou Henry
Today in SCV History (Aug. 21)
1961 - CalArts grad (MFA '92) and marine biologist Stephen Hillenburg, creator of Spongebob SquarePants, born in Oklahoma; developed prototype for Spongebob while studying at CalArts in 1989. Estimated net worth in 2012: $90 million. Died 2018. [story]
Stephen Hillenburg
Santa Clarita Resident Publishes Book About Life as Photojournalist
Longtime Santa Clarita resident Rodger Howard has a lot of stories to tell after spending more than 30 years covering Los Angeles news as a photojournalist
Santa Clarita Resident Publishes Book About Life as Photojournalist
COVID-19 Leads Canyon High to Cancel Football Season Opener
Canyon High School announced Friday afternoon that it had cancelled its season-opening varsity football game against Canoga Park High as it waited on COVID-19 test results from close contacts of a student-athlete who had tested positive earlier this week.
COVID-19 Leads Canyon High to Cancel Football Season Opener
Kim Threatens Lawsuit Against City for Sand Canyon Resort Denial
Attorneys representing Steve Kim, the owner of the Sand Canyon Country Club, sent the Santa Clarita City Council a letter last week indicating that Kim will take the city to court “if the city maintains its denial” of Kim’s proposed Sand Canyon Resort & Spa.
Kim Threatens Lawsuit Against City for Sand Canyon Resort Denial
Judge Denies Restraining Order Against Trevor Bauer
A Los Angeles County Superior Court judge has thrown out a request for a restraining order against current L.A. Dodgers and former Hart High School pitcher Trevor Bauer after the woman alleged the professional athlete raped her earlier this year.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Public Health Urges Residents to Participate in Case Investigation, Contact Tracing Efforts; SCV Cases Total 32,098
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Friday confirmed 31 new deaths and 3,361 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 32,098 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Public Health Urges Residents to Participate in Case Investigation, Contact Tracing Efforts; SCV Cases Total 32,098
Samuel Dixon Family Health Center Celebrates Grand Re-Opening in Canyon Country
Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, Inc. celebrated the long-awaited completion of the remodel and expansion of its Canyon Country Health Center on Thursday, Aug. 19th with a ribbon cutting ceremony.
Samuel Dixon Family Health Center Celebrates Grand Re-Opening in Canyon Country
Family of Man Killed in Deputy-Involved Shooting Near Templin Highway Ask For Answers
The family of the suspect killed in a deputy-involved shooting north of Castaic last week has criticized the handling of the case, while investigators say they’re following standard procedure.
Family of Man Killed in Deputy-Involved Shooting Near Templin Highway Ask For Answers
