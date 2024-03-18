Cougars Notch First Win at Mike Gillespie Field

By Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director

College of the Canyons notched its first victory at the newly named Mike Gillespie Field on Saturday, winning its second straight conference series, this time over visiting Bakersfield College, by a 6-4 final score.

Saturday’s series finale was preceded by a special field dedication ceremony honoring longtime legendary COC baseball head coach Mike Gillespie, who guided the Cougars on the diamond for 16 seasons (1971-1986), winning three state championships (1981, 1983, 1986) and 11 conference titles (1973, 1974, 1975, 1977, 1978, 1981, 1982, 1983, 1984, 1985, 1986).

From there, the Cougars (11-10, 4-2) wasted little time in jumping out to a 3-0 first inning lead over the Renegades (5-16, 3-3).

Hudson Story doubled in the first two runs at Mike Gillespie Field and Gabriel Gonzales brought home a third with his RBI sac-fly.

Bakersfield was able to get two of those runs back from starter Tyler Biggs in the top half of the fourth inning after being aided by a COC infield error.

Biggs (1-1) pitched the first five innings and eventually earned the win after allowing two runs, one earned, on three hits and a pair of walks to go alongside two strikeouts.

With Canyons now leading 3-2, Hunter Essang made his mark on the game with a two-run home run in his first at bat of the game. Essang had been inserted into the lineup after starting center fielder Ryan Orsini was forced out of the game due to injury earlier in the inning.

The Renegades got a bit closer in the seventh with a sequence that plated two more runs on an RBI single and an infield groundout that brought in a run to make it a 5-4 affair. Those runs were charged to COC reliever Darren Davis.

Jayden Steinhurst was able to get one of those runs back with his RBI double in in the seventh that brought home Angelo Aleman at 6-4.

Luke Lemmond pitched a scoreless inning before handing the ball to Jake Schwartz who took the mound via first base and promptly recorded his second save of the season while striking out two.

Top Performers

– Tyler Biggs — W (1-1), 5 IP, ER, 2 BB, 3 H, 2 K

– Hunter Essang — 1-for-2, HR, R, 2 RBI

– Gabriel Gonzales — 1-for-3, sac-fly, RBI

– Jake Schwartz — 1-for-4, R / IP, S (2), 2 K

– Jayden Steinhurst — 1-for-3, BB, 2B, R, RBI

– Hudson Story — 1-for-2, 2B, 2 RBI

Upcoming Schedule

COC will look to win its third straight conference series when it locks horns with L.A. Valley College for a three-game set beginning Tuesday, March 19 at Mike Gillespie Field. First pitch is set for 2:30 p.m.

The series shifts to L.A. Valley with the Monarchs hosting game two on Thursday along with the series finale on Saturday. Both of those contests are set for a 2:30 p.m. first pitch.

