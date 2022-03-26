header image

Cougars Softball Splits Road Doubleheader with Cypress/El Camino
| Friday, Mar 25, 2022

Story and photo by Mari Kneisel/COC Sports Information

College of the Canyons traveled to El Camino College to take on Cypress College and El Camino for a doubleheader, in the second of three such meetings scheduled between the two teams this season.

Canyons (13-7-1) teed off with Cypress (17-3) in the opener, eventually resulting in a 7-4 loss.

COC started strong in cultivating a 3-0 first inning lead, but Cypress caught up in the third and eventually took the lead in the following inning.

The uphill battle had begun and unfortunately the Cougars couldn’t match the Chargers’ runs.

Following the opening loss, Canyons came out aggressively against El Camino in the second game, putting up three runs in the first inning.

Gradually increasing its lead, the Cougars pressed on to secure a 5-2 victory.

COC had previously hosted and swept both teams in a home doubleheader at the end of February. Canyons, Cypress and El Camino are slated to meet again on April 2.

Game 1 (7-4 Canyons loss to Cypress)
Canyons was first to cross home plate after Ashlynn Heck scored on an unearned run and two errors made way for Lisa Motz and Alyssa Silva to manufacture a 3-0 lead in the first inning.

Activity slowed for the Cougars, however, and Cypress took advantage to catch up in the third, eventually taking a 5-3 lead into the fifth.

Heck brought a small bit of hope to the Cougars’ lineup in the fifth, when she singled to center, brining Silva home and making it a 5-4 game.

However, Cypress kept pressing and tacked on two more runs before the game ended at 7-4.

Allyson Melgar (7-4) was charged with the loss after pitching the full six innings, allowing five earned runs on 15 hits.

Top Performers

Ashlynn Heck – 2-for-4, SB, R, RBI

Alyssa Silva – 1-for-4, 2 runs

Lisa Motz – 1-for-4, 1 run

Game 2 (5-2 Canyons victory over El Camino)

COC started game two vs. El Camino with another 3-0 lead in the first inning.

Heck drove in her second RBI of the day when Motz came home off her single to right field.

Silva took her opportunity to add another run off a wild pitch and Heck did the same on a passed ball.

A single from Motz in the fourth brought Valery Ramirez home for a 4-0 lead.

El Camino saw its first and only runs in the bottom of the sixth, with a couple of RBIs to make it a two-run ball game.

Samantha Flores (6-3) pitched five and 2/3 innings for the Cougars, before Melgar closed out the final three outs. Flores was credited with the win, giving up eight hits, two runs, four walks and serving up three strike outs.

Top Performers

Ashlynn Heck – 2-for-4, SB, R, RBI

Lisa Motz – 1-for-3, BB, SB, R, RBI

Caitlyn Soto – 1-for-1, R

Samantha Flores – W, 5.2 IP, 8 H, 2 R, 4 BB, 3 Ks

Allyson Melgar — S, IP, 2 Ks / 1-for-3, BB

Upcoming Schedule

On Saturday, March 26 Canyons will host Santiago Canyon for a doubleheader, with first pitch scheduled for noon.

Stay up to date on all this season’s action by following the College of the Canyons Athletic department on social media at @COCathletics on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube or visit COC Athletics.

