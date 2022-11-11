Cougars Win ‘Clash at Canyons’ Tourney For Second Straight Year

By Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director

College of the Canyons Men’s Basketball won its second straight contest to begin the 2022-23 season, in the process winning the 14th Annual ‘Clash at Canyon’ tournament with an 84-76 day-two victory over Oxnard College in the Cougar Cage.

The home tourney win was the second in as many years for the Cougars, having also won the 2021-22 edition of the annual tip-off event.

COC trailed by 11 points at the break but came storming back behind 46 points in the second half, with 17 coming from sophomore Dillon Barrientos. He finished with a team-high 20 points to go with five assists and a pair of steals.

Sophomore Andrew Henderson scored 16 points off the bench on a 7-of-13 shooting night. Quincy Arms added 14 points and Jonah El-Farra pulled down 14 rebounds and scored 11 points to help propel the Cougars. Jimmy Galgano also finished in double digits with 12 points and five rebounds.

James Webster led Oxnard (1-1) with 22 points and 11 rebounds.

Canyons shot 45.8 percent from the floor and 52.6 percent from three-point range. The Cougars narrowly lost the rebounding battle 39-36, but committed 11 turnovers compared to 12 from the Condors.

COC (2-0) was a 78-60 winner over Cuyamaca College in its season opener Friday night. Oxnard defeated Barstow College 96-87 in its opener to set up Saturday’s championship game match up.

Saturday action also featured a tourney consolation game with Barstow falling 88-81 to Cuyamaca.

Barrientos was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player. Earning All-Tournament Team honors were El-Farra, Ivan Barracio (Oxnard), Marc Docarmo (Barstow) and Xavier Rubio (Cuyamaca).

Top Performers

Quincy Arms — 33 mins, 14 pts, 2 rebs, 1 assist, 1 stl

Dillon Barrientos — 39 mins, 20 pts, 2 rebs, 5 assists, 2 stl

Jonah El-Farra — 31 mins, 11 pts, 14 rebs, 1 assist

Jimmy Galgano — 18 mins, 12 pts, 5 rebs, 1 assist, 1 stl, 1 block

Andrew Henderson — 17 mins, 16 pts, 4 rebs, 2 assists, 3 stl, 1 block

Upcoming Schedule

COC returns to the Cougar Cage on Wednesday, Nov. 16 to host Santa Barbara City College with a 5 p.m. scheduled tip.

