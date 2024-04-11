COC Names Nicole Lerma, Domenik Cervantes Athletes of the Week

By Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director

College of the Canyons student-athletes Nicole Lerma (women’s swim and dive) and Domenik Cervantes (baseball) have been named the COC Athletic Department’s Women’s and Men’s Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running April 1-6. Lerma and Cervantes are the 15th set of honorees for the winter/spring 2024 session.

Nicole Lerma / Women’s Swim & Dive

Lerma continued her freshman campaign with another pair of strong performances, this time competing at the Pasadena City College Swimming Invitational April 5-6.

The freshman out of Saugus High School was the only scoring member of the women’s swim & dive team, tallying a combined 27 event points in the competition which included schools from across the region.

Lerma placed fifth in the women’s 3m dive event at a score of 103.8. Elsewhere in the meet, she ranked sixth in the 1m version of the event at a mark of 85.55.

That performance comes on the heels of Lerma placing second and third, respectively, in the 3m/1m events at the Western State Conference (WSC) meet on March 29.

Domenik Cervantes / Baseball

Cervantes played a major role in the Cougars’ recent three-game sweep of conference opponent L.A. Mission College, making his mark defensively behind at the plate and offensively with a pair of multi-hit efforts.

The Birmingham High School graduate started the week by catching every inning of teammate Joseph Jasso’s six-hit, complete game shutout in what was a 6-0 victory over the Eagles. Cervantes would go on to handle 10 pitchers across 27 innings vs. LAMC.

In game two Cervantes finished the day 3-for-4 with a pair of home runs, a walk, two RBIs and four runs scored helping Canyons to a 13-7 victory at Gillespie Field. In the finale Cervantes was back at it, this time going 4-for-5 with a walk, double, run and four RBIs in the Cougars’ 16-4 road win.

On the season, Cervantes is now batting .316 with 18 RBIs to rank third on the club in both categories.

