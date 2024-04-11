Cougars Survive Slugfest Against AVC 14-12

By Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director

College of the Canyons moved its win streak to four games after taking down visiting Antelope Valley College by a 14-12 final score in a back-and-forth game at Mike Gillespie Field on Tuesday.

Canyons (16-15, 8-5) has now plated double-digit runs in three straight games. The 14 runs scored vs. AVC is the second most COC has scored this season, outdone only by the 16-run outing at L.A. Mission College on April 6.

The Cougars pounded out 17 hits, including four home runs, with six players recording multi-hit efforts. Charlie Rocca and Evan Jaquez both enjoyed four-hit days while Angelo Aleman finished with three.

COC opened up a 3-1 first-inning lead on Jayden Steinhurst‘s no doubt two-run home run to center field.

After briefly falling behind 4-3, Canyons responded with two runs in the fourth via RBI base hits from Jake Schwartz and Evan Jaquez.

Antelope Valley (16-14, 6-8) tied things up at 5-5 in the fifth before Hunter Essang homered to move COC back ahead at 6-5. Schwartz then brought home another run to put the game at 7-5.

COC starter Joseph Jasso threw five innings, allowing five runs on eight hits and four walks. He also fanned six batters. Head coach Chris Cota used six relievers to finish the game with Darren Davis (2-0) eventually earning the win. Davis tossed a scoreless 1 and 1/3 innings with a walk and two strikeouts.

AVC tied the game once more at 7-7 in the sixth but were then kept quiet until a five-run final gasp in the ninth. By that time Canyons had built a healthy seven-run cushion, which was enough to hang on.

Andrew Sherrell‘s two-run blast in the sixth played a role in establishing that lead. Aleman also added to the advantage with a solo shot in the eighth. Jaquez’ single up the middle in the eighth represented the Cougars’ final run.

The Marauders were able to inflict some damage on the COC bullpen in that five-run ninth inning, before Schwartz was summoned from first base to record the two-out save.

Top Performers

– Angelo Aleman – 3-for-5, BB, 2B, 3B, HR, 4 R, RBI, SB

– Darren Davis – W (2-0), 1.1 IP, BB, 2 K

– Evan Jaquez – 4-for-6, 2B, R, 2 RBI

– Jake Schwartz – 3-for-4, BB, 2 R, 2 RBI / .2 IP, K, S (3)

– Jayden Steinhurst – 2-for-5, HR, R, 2 RBI

– Charlie Rocca – 4-for-6, 4 R, 2 RBI, 2 SB

Upcoming Schedule

Canyons continues its three-game series vs. AVC on the road Thursday, April 11 before returning to Mike Gillespie Field for the series finale the following day. Both games are scheduled for a 2:30 p.m. first pitch.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...