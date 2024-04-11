header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
April 11
1987 - Ramona Chapel and Red Schoolhouse relocated to Santa Clarita History Center in Hart Park [story]
Red Schoolhouse
Cougars Survive Slugfest Against AVC 14-12
| Thursday, Apr 11, 2024
2024-04-09-Baseball_vs_AVC49
Photo by Carla Sophia Velasco/COC Sports Information.


By Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director 

College of the Canyons moved its win streak to four games after taking down visiting Antelope Valley College by a 14-12 final score in a back-and-forth game at Mike Gillespie Field on Tuesday.

Canyons (16-15, 8-5) has now plated double-digit runs in three straight games. The 14 runs scored vs. AVC is the second most COC has scored this season, outdone only by the 16-run outing at L.A. Mission College on April 6.

The Cougars pounded out 17 hits, including four home runs, with six players recording multi-hit efforts. Charlie Rocca and Evan Jaquez both enjoyed four-hit days while Angelo Aleman finished with three.

COC opened up a 3-1 first-inning lead on Jayden Steinhurst‘s no doubt two-run home run to center field.

After briefly falling behind 4-3, Canyons responded with two runs in the fourth via RBI base hits from Jake Schwartz and Evan Jaquez.

Antelope Valley (16-14, 6-8) tied things up at 5-5 in the fifth before Hunter Essang homered to move COC back ahead at 6-5. Schwartz then brought home another run to put the game at 7-5.

COC starter Joseph Jasso threw five innings, allowing five runs on eight hits and four walks. He also fanned six batters. Head coach Chris Cota used six relievers to finish the game with Darren Davis (2-0) eventually earning the win. Davis tossed a scoreless 1 and 1/3 innings with a walk and two strikeouts.

AVC tied the game once more at 7-7 in the sixth but were then kept quiet until a five-run final gasp in the ninth. By that time Canyons had built a healthy seven-run cushion, which was enough to hang on.

Andrew Sherrell‘s two-run blast in the sixth played a role in establishing that lead. Aleman also added to the advantage with a solo shot in the eighth. Jaquez’ single up the middle in the eighth represented the Cougars’ final run.

The Marauders were able to inflict some damage on the COC bullpen in that five-run ninth inning, before Schwartz was summoned from first base to record the two-out save.

Top Performers

Angelo Aleman – 3-for-5, BB, 2B, 3B, HR, 4 R, RBI, SB

Darren Davis – W (2-0), 1.1 IP, BB, 2 K

Evan Jaquez – 4-for-6, 2B, R, 2 RBI

Jake Schwartz – 3-for-4, BB, 2 R, 2 RBI / .2 IP, K, S (3)

Jayden Steinhurst – 2-for-5, HR, R, 2 RBI

Charlie Rocca – 4-for-6, 4 R, 2 RBI, 2 SB

Upcoming Schedule

Canyons continues its three-game series vs. AVC on the road Thursday, April 11 before returning to Mike Gillespie Field for the series finale the following day. Both games are scheduled for a 2:30 p.m. first pitch.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
WATCH NOW
LOCAL SPORTS HEADLINES
> LOCAL SPORTS ARCHIVE

Cougars Survive Slugfest Against AVC 14-12

Cougars Survive Slugfest Against AVC 14-12
Thursday, Apr 11, 2024
College of the Canyons moved its win streak to four games after taking down visiting Antelope Valley College by a 14-12 final score in a back-and-forth game at Mike Gillespie Field on Tuesday.
FULL STORY...

COC Names Nicole Lerma, Domenik Cervantes Athletes of the Week

COC Names Nicole Lerma, Domenik Cervantes Athletes of the Week
Thursday, Apr 11, 2024
College of the Canyons student-athletes Nicole Lerma (women's swim and dive) and Domenik Cervantes (baseball) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's and Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running April 1-6.
FULL STORY...

Twenty-Nine Cougars Named to SCFA Scholar-Athlete Team

Twenty-Nine Cougars Named to SCFA Scholar-Athlete Team
Monday, Apr 8, 2024
The College of the Canyons football program had 29 players named to the 2023 Southern California Football Association Scholar-Athlete Team, by far the most of any school in the region.
FULL STORY...

Cougars Bring Home Another First Place Finish

Cougars Bring Home Another First Place Finish
Thursday, Apr 4, 2024
College of the Canyons continued its triumph in the Western State Conference (WSC) with another first place finish in the books, this time producing its best score of the year at an even par.
FULL STORY...

Lady Mustangs End Season with Win Against Firebirds

Lady Mustangs End Season with Win Against Firebirds
Thursday, Apr 4, 2024
The Master's University beach volleyball team closed out the 2024 season with a win Thursday, defeating the No. 6 University of Saint Katherine Firebirds 4-1 at the TMU Beach Volleyball Courts.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Cougars Survive Slugfest Against AVC 14-12
College of the Canyons moved its win streak to four games after taking down visiting Antelope Valley College by a 14-12 final score in a back-and-forth game at Mike Gillespie Field on Tuesday.
Cougars Survive Slugfest Against AVC 14-12
April 16: SCV Water Public Hearing on Mandatory Recycled Water Ordinance
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency regular board meeting will be held Tuesday, April 16, at 6 p.m.
April 16: SCV Water Public Hearing on Mandatory Recycled Water Ordinance
April 18: SCV Water Public Outreach, Legislation Committee Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency’s Public Outreach and Legislation Committee is holding an in-person meeting Thursday, April 18, at 5:30 p.m.
April 18: SCV Water Public Outreach, Legislation Committee Meeting
Celebrated Photographer Estevan Oriol to Speak at CSUN
Offering a look into Los Angeles through his eyes, photographer and director Estevan Oriol will talk about his journey as an artist and his photography during a visit next week to California State University, Northridge. 
Celebrated Photographer Estevan Oriol to Speak at CSUN
April 17: SCV Chamber After Hours Mixer
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce Wednesday, April 17, for an unforgettable evening of networking and fun at Sand Canyon Country Club, located in the picturesque foothills of the Angeles National Forest.
April 17: SCV Chamber After Hours Mixer
Wilk’s Animal Shelter Overcrowding Bill Clears First Hurdle
California State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, announced Thursday his bill to help reduce overcrowding at animal shelters across the state, by expanding access to low and no-cost spay/neuter services, was approved in the Senate Education Committee.
Wilk’s Animal Shelter Overcrowding Bill Clears First Hurdle
Pre-Register Now for 2024 Neighborhood Cleanup Day
City of Santa Clarita residents are invited to register for the Neighborhood Cleanup taking place on Saturday, April 27, and join the City in removing litter from their local neighborhoods.
Pre-Register Now for 2024 Neighborhood Cleanup Day
COC Names Nicole Lerma, Domenik Cervantes Athletes of the Week
College of the Canyons student-athletes Nicole Lerma (women's swim and dive) and Domenik Cervantes (baseball) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's and Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running April 1-6.
COC Names Nicole Lerma, Domenik Cervantes Athletes of the Week
April 13: L.A. County’s Kids Beach Cleanup
In celebration of Earth Day, Los Angeles County Beaches and Harbors is partnering with Heal the Bay to host Kids Beach Cleanup event at Dockweiler Beach on Saturday, April 13, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., rain or shine.  
April 13: L.A. County’s Kids Beach Cleanup
Today in SCV History (April 11)
1987 - Ramona Chapel and Red Schoolhouse relocated to Santa Clarita History Center in Hart Park [story]
Red Schoolhouse
Call for Art, Upcoming Arts Exhibitions
The city of Santa Clarita hosting several art exhibits, as well as seeking artists for an upcoming gallery.
Call for Art, Upcoming Arts Exhibitions
Ocean Water Warning for April 10
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
Ocean Water Warning for April 10
April 11: Spring into Savings with 40 Cents Off Gas at Circle K
Circle K will offer 40 cents off per gallon of fuel between 4 and 7 p.m. local time Thursday, April 11 during Circle K Fuel Day Pop-Up and 50% off on car washes all day at over 200 participating Circle K locations including Los Angeles.
April 11: Spring into Savings with 40 Cents Off Gas at Circle K
County Releases Data on Arts and Culture Workforce
This third study by SMU DataArts analyzing the demographic makeup of the arts and cultural workforce in L.A. County finds a significant shift toward greater racial and ethnic diversity since 2019, particularly at the leadership level.
County Releases Data on Arts and Culture Workforce
Nicole Jolicoeur Selected As 2024/25 Hart District Teacher of the Year
The William S. Hart Union High School District is proud to announce that Nicole Jolicoeur, Rio Norte Junior High School Special Education Teacher, has been selected as the 2024/25 Hart District Teacher of the Year.
Nicole Jolicoeur Selected As 2024/25 Hart District Teacher of the Year
April 16: SCV Aerospace & Defense Forum to host ITT Aerospace Tour
The SCV Aerospace & Defense Forum is partnering with ITT Aerospace to hold a networking breakfast and site tour of their Valencia facility.
April 16: SCV Aerospace & Defense Forum to host ITT Aerospace Tour
SCVEDC Releases Economic Snapshot for Q4 2023
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation has released their Q4 2023 Economic Snapshot. 
SCVEDC Releases Economic Snapshot for Q4 2023
April 17: Golden Valley Presents ‘Little Shop of Horrors’
The Golden Valley High School Performing Arts Department presents cult favorite Little Shop of Horrors, a musical about a flower shop in a rough and rundown neighborhood that is taken over by a flesh-eating plant from outer space.
April 17: Golden Valley Presents ‘Little Shop of Horrors’
April 24: Supes Proclaim Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion introduced by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Supervisor Hilda L. Solis to commemorate the 109th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide by proclaiming April 24, 2024 as Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day. 
April 24: Supes Proclaim Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day
Today in SCV History (April 10)
1909 - Oil Pioneer Wallace L. Hardison killed in collision with train [story]
Wallace Hardison
Eriona Grabocka | May 31 City-wide Revival
In bustling Santa Clarita, where many residents lead busy lives and often feel divided and disconnected, there is a growing need for spaces that bring people together, fostering community and hope.
Eriona Grabocka | May 31 City-wide Revival
Thurmond Supports Civil Rights Office to Battle Bullying in Public Schools
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond joined State Senator Henry Stern, State Senator Susan Rubio, Jewish Public Affairs Committee of California representative Cliff Berg and Anti-Defamation League Central Pacific Deputy Regional Director Teresa Drenick in announcing support for Senate Bill 1421 to establish an Office of Civil Rights within the California Department of Education.
Thurmond Supports Civil Rights Office to Battle Bullying in Public Schools
Golden Valley High Grizzlies Cafecito Seeks Donations
Golden Valley High School has launched the Grizzlies Cafecito, the brainchild of Sarah Caduff, a career transition advisor at Golden Valley, to help special needs students learn employment skills.
Golden Valley High Grizzlies Cafecito Seeks Donations
Schiavo Co-Authors Bill to Combat Retail Theft
In a step toward strengthening the fight against retail theft, California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, appeared at a press conference on April 9 alongside California Attorney General Rob Bonta, State Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas and a bipartisan coalition of Assemblymembers who introduced a comprehensive legislative package aimed at curtailing the surge in retail crimes.
Schiavo Co-Authors Bill to Combat Retail Theft
SCVNews.com