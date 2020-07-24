[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Clear
Clear
65°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
July 23
1982 - Vic Morrow & two child actors killed in helicopter crash at Indian Dunes during filming of "Twilight Zone: The Movie" [story]
Twilight Zone Movie
County to Invest Nearly $17M to Revitalize Play Areas in Underserved Communities
| Thursday, Jul 23, 2020
LA County Parks

July is Parks Make Life Better month, which highlights local parks, recreation, trails, open space, and facilities as critical infrastructure for Californians impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

As part of Parks Make Life Better month, the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation is launching re:Play, an unprecedented initiative to invest nearly $17,000,000 in the County’s most historically underserved, highest-need communities, as designated by the Countywide Park Needs Assessment.

Re:Play will revitalize more than 75 aging play areas in 30 parks across the County. The initiative will directly impact over 1,000,000 people living near a County park, including hundreds of thousands of people living in poverty. These improvements will transform play areas throughout several unincorporated communities including Lennox, Florence-Firestone, East Los Angeles, Littlerock, Rowland Heights, Willowbrook, and West Athens.

Re:Play is made possible by the California voter’s passage of the Proposition 68: California Drought, Water, Parks, Climate, Coastal Protection, and Outdoor Access for All Act in 2018 was an important step to correct decades of insufficient investments in parks, particularly in high-need vulnerable communities. The California Department of Parks and Recreation’s Proposition 68 Per Capita Grant Program provides funding to local government agencies to support the rehabilitation, creation and improvement of local parks to address equitable access to quality parks and outdoor recreation.

“I am incredibly excited to announce re:Play, thanks to the support of California State Parks and the Proposition 68 grant program, as a way to renew, refresh, restore, replace, and revitalize play areas at County parks, specifically located in vulnerable communities. This funding will allow LA County Parks to invest in play spaces for youth and will bring to life our mission to serve as stewards of parklands, build healthy and resilient communities and advance social equity and cohesion. As the COVID-19 pandemic has reminded us, parks are vital to the emotional, social and physical wellness and vitality of our communities. There’s never been a better time for LA County Parks’ re:Play initiative to directly support our most vulnerable youth and neighbors,” said Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation Director Norma E. García.

According to researchers, park renovations such as those planned with the re:Play program can dramatically increase population health outcomes and create safer, more welcoming places for people to engage in a healthy activity.

For more information about State Parks’ Per Capita Program click [here].

About L.A. County Parks and Recreation
The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation manages 183 parks and operates a network of 70,079 acres of parkland, 475 sports amenities such as futsal, basketball, tennis, lawn bowling and multipurpose fields, 42 swimming pools, 15 wildlife sanctuaries, 10 nature centers that serve as a refuge for over 200 animals, 14 lakes – 3 of which are boating and swimming lakes, 5 equestrians centers, more than 210 miles of multi-use trails for hiking, biking, and horseback riding, and the largest municipal golf system in the nation, consisting of 20 golf courses. The department also maintains four botanical centers: The Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden, the South Coast Botanic Garden, Descanso Gardens, and Virginia Robinson Gardens. The department also owns and operates the iconic Hollywood Bowl and John Anson Ford Amphitheatre, which are jointly managed with the Los Angeles Philharmonic Association, providing County residents with valuable entertainment and cultural resources.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

County to Invest Nearly $17M to Revitalize Play Areas in Underserved Communities

County to Invest Nearly $17M to Revitalize Play Areas in Underserved Communities
Thursday, Jul 23, 2020
July is Parks Make Life Better month, which highlights local parks, recreation, trails, open space, and facilities as critical infrastructure for Californians impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic
FULL STORY...

Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 166,848 Cases Countywide, 4,062 Cases in SCV

Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 166,848 Cases Countywide, 4,062 Cases in SCV
Thursday, Jul 23, 2020
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Thursday confirmed 49 new deaths and 2,014 new cases of COVID-19, with 4,062 cases confirmed in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...

Supes Approve Expanding School-Based Intervention Programs for Young Men of Color

Supes Approve Expanding School-Based Intervention Programs for Young Men of Color
Thursday, Jul 23, 2020
As protests across the country continue, in a call for greater racial equity to counteract the injustices faced by men of color, the Board of Supervisors has unanimously approved a motion to increase Department of Mental Health (DMH) funding to combat the school-to-prison pipeline of African American men.
FULL STORY...

County Unveils Enforcement Plan for Businesses That Continue to Violate Health Orders

County Unveils Enforcement Plan for Businesses That Continue to Violate Health Orders
Thursday, Jul 23, 2020
As health inspectors continue to conduct visits to ensure infection control measures are in place in businesses across the County, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has created a tiered compliance and enforcement plan that will include citations and fines for businesses that continue to violate Health Officer Orders.
FULL STORY...

County Parks to Host Virtual Cheer Camp with L.A. Rams Cheerleaders

County Parks to Host Virtual Cheer Camp with L.A. Rams Cheerleaders
Thursday, Jul 23, 2020
L.A. County Parks will unite the cheerleading spirit during a weeklong free Virtual Cheer Camp from Monday, July 27 - Friday, July 31.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
County to Invest Nearly $17M to Revitalize Play Areas in Underserved Communities
July is Parks Make Life Better month, which highlights local parks, recreation, trails, open space, and facilities as critical infrastructure for Californians impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic
County to Invest Nearly $17M to Revitalize Play Areas in Underserved Communities
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 166,848 Cases Countywide, 4,062 Cases in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Thursday confirmed 49 new deaths and 2,014 new cases of COVID-19, with 4,062 cases confirmed in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 166,848 Cases Countywide, 4,062 Cases in SCV
Hart District Officials Confirm No Teacher Layoffs for Fall Term
There are no teacher layoffs planned for William S. Hart Union High School District for the coming fall, district and teacher representatives confirmed Thursday.
Hart District Officials Confirm No Teacher Layoffs for Fall Term
Supes Approve Expanding School-Based Intervention Programs for Young Men of Color
As protests across the country continue, in a call for greater racial equity to counteract the injustices faced by men of color, the Board of Supervisors has unanimously approved a motion to increase Department of Mental Health (DMH) funding to combat the school-to-prison pipeline of African American men.
Supes Approve Expanding School-Based Intervention Programs for Young Men of Color
Aug. 5: SCV Groundwater Sustainability Plan Web Conference Workshop
Join the SCV Groundwater Sustainability Agency (SCV-GSA) via web conference on Wednesday, Aug. 5, at 4:00 p.m., to learn and to provide input on plans to sustain our water supply as we continue the process of developing a Groundwater Sustainability Plan (GSP). 
Aug. 5: SCV Groundwater Sustainability Plan Web Conference Workshop
City Begins Construction on Santa Clarita Bike Park
The ground is being graded, and soon, banks and jumps will be built at the site of a new amenity the community has been clamoring for – the Santa Clarita Bike Park.
City Begins Construction on Santa Clarita Bike Park
County Unveils Enforcement Plan for Businesses That Continue to Violate Health Orders
As health inspectors continue to conduct visits to ensure infection control measures are in place in businesses across the County, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has created a tiered compliance and enforcement plan that will include citations and fines for businesses that continue to violate Health Officer Orders.
County Unveils Enforcement Plan for Businesses That Continue to Violate Health Orders
County Parks to Host Virtual Cheer Camp with L.A. Rams Cheerleaders
L.A. County Parks will unite the cheerleading spirit during a weeklong free Virtual Cheer Camp from Monday, July 27 - Friday, July 31.
County Parks to Host Virtual Cheer Camp with L.A. Rams Cheerleaders
Aug. 3: VIA Virtual Conference with Congressman Mike Garcia
The Valley Industry Association (VIA) will host the First 60 Days with Congressman Mike Garcia, Monday, Aug. 3 at 11:00 a.m., via Zoom.
Aug. 3: VIA Virtual Conference with Congressman Mike Garcia
Newhall Vegetation Fire Quickly Doused
Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to a vegetation fire in the Newhall Pass Thursday morning.
Newhall Vegetation Fire Quickly Doused
Oct. 3: Santa Clarita Valley Walk to End Alzheimer’s 2020
The Santa Clarita Valley Walk to End Alzheimer’s which attracts hundreds each year to raise awareness and funds to fight Alzheimer’s disease will take place Saturday, Oct. 3, and will look different this year.
Oct. 3: Santa Clarita Valley Walk to End Alzheimer’s 2020
SCV Domestic Violence Reports Show Higher Rates Than 2019
The number of Santa Clarita Valley domestic violence reports continue to show higher rates than it had last year, echoing a trend domestic violence experts are seeing throughout Los Angeles County.
SCV Domestic Violence Reports Show Higher Rates Than 2019
Martial Arts Fitness Center Closes Its Doors After 18 Years
When Liz Bouciegues opened the Martial Arts Fitness Center in Canyon Country 18 years ago, she knew she wanted more than a place for children to learn martial arts.
Martial Arts Fitness Center Closes Its Doors After 18 Years
Air Quality Advisory Issued for SCV
According to the South Coast Air Quality Management District (AQMD) forecast, air quality will be unhealthy Friday in the Santa Clarita Valley for sensitive groups and individuals.
Air Quality Advisory Issued for SCV
DMV Modernization Continues Despite Pandemic
SACRAMENTO - As Californians adjust to the health, economic and societal challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the California Department of Motor Vehicles is adjusting along with them.
DMV Modernization Continues Despite Pandemic
Today in SCV History (July 23)
1982 - Vic Morrow & two child actors killed in helicopter crash at Indian Dunes during filming of "Twilight Zone: The Movie" [story]
Twilight Zone Movie
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Record New California Cases; 4,038 Total in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 64 new deaths and 3,266 new cases of COVID-19, with 4,038 cases confirmed to date in the SCV, including 1,878 in the city of Santa Clarita.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Record New California Cases; 4,038 Total in SCV
Free Printing Services Now Available at OTN Library
The Santa Clarita Public Library is now offering free curbside printing services at the Old Town Newhall Library, up to 10 pages per day.
Free Printing Services Now Available at OTN Library
Santa Clarita Receives $18.3M in CARES Act Funds for Transit Services
Santa Clarita has received a portion of $25 billion grant funding specific to aiding local governments’ transit services affected by the COVID-19 crisis, federal transit officials announced Monday.
Santa Clarita Receives $18.3M in CARES Act Funds for Transit Services
Hart District Likely to Proceed with Sequoia Move; Parents Express Concerns
While William S. Hart Union High School District officials have said they’re likely to move forward with the plan, a number of parents from the small, yet niche Sequoia School expressed concerns over the district’s plan to move the campus to Castaic High School.
Hart District Likely to Proceed with Sequoia Move; Parents Express Concerns
Wilk, Hurtado Ask Governor to Keep EDD Open 24/7 to Clear Backlog
California Senators Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita), representing the 21st Senate District and Melissa Hurtado (D-Sanger), representing the 14th Senate District, announced they have asked Governor Newsom to issue an Executive Order to keep the state Employment Development Department phone lines and operations open and fully staffed 24 hours a day, 7 days a week until the backlog in claims processing is addressed.
Wilk, Hurtado Ask Governor to Keep EDD Open 24/7 to Clear Backlog
Appointments Available at County COVID-19 Testing Sites Including COC
Appointments are available this week and weekend at county-operated COVID-19 testing sites including College of the Canyons, Los Angeles County Public Health officials announced Wednesday.
Appointments Available at County COVID-19 Testing Sites Including COC
Princess Cruises Extends Pause of Global Ship Operations
Princess Cruises is extending its pause in cruise operations due to the continued progression of COVID-19 and related decisions of various government, health authorities, and airlines regarding travel restrictions, the Valencia-based company announced Wednesday.
Princess Cruises Extends Pause of Global Ship Operations
Supes Ask State to Improve Distance Learning for L.A. County Youth
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved a motion authored by Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Mark Ridley-Thomas to ask the state of California to provide additional support for students impacted by distance learning.
Supes Ask State to Improve Distance Learning for L.A. County Youth
%d bloggers like this: