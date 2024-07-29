L.A. County Parks Creating New Aquatics Agency

County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation is creating a new Aquatics Agency that is a key departmental realignment of its vast network of swimming pools, lakes, lake swim beaches and water-related facilities and activities. This historic reorganization of L.A. County Parks’ extensive and popular aquatics programs and assets into one unit positions it to address future needs of local communities; operations growth; boating, lake swim beach and pool safety; and lake maintenance and environmental compliance as the region becomes hotter for longer periods of time.

Across an expansive region, L.A. County Parks manages 14 lakes with three lake recreational swim beaches that are accessible to residents and boaters who live far from ocean beaches, 41 swimming pools and 23 splash pads. L.A. County Parks hosts more than 27,000 yearly boat lake launches, teaches 100,000 swim lessons annually, and employs nearly 900 employees, including hundreds of youths.

“With a warming climate and more heat waves, L.A. County Parks is focused on improving and safeguarding our incredible aquatics facilities and programs to help families cool off and enjoy the outdoors” said Norma E. García-González, director of the County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation. “Across our huge county, residents can swim, play, go boating, splash, kayak or visit one of our many pools, lakes, swimming beaches and splash pads. Establishing this Aquatics Agency opens a new chapter on meeting the challenges of climate change, continuing our priority on water safety, and providing water recreation activities and programming serving millions of visitors annually.”

The new Aquatics Agency will be led by Hugo Maldonado, deputy director and Joseph Goss, regional operations manager. Together, Maldonado and Goss bring decades of aquatics, lifeguarding, boating, and safety leadership to their new roles.

Maldonado previously served as the county’s first Chief Lake Lifeguard and Regional Operations Manager overseeing L.A. County Parks’ botanic gardens, natural resource areas, regional parks, pool and splash pad operations. As Chief Lake Lifeguard, Maldonado introduced new surveillance and boating safety and enforcement protocols resulting in fewer aquatic accidents. He was also an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT), boat operator, and member of the underwater recovery unit. He has a Master’s in Public Administration from the University of Southern California, and a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from UCLA.

In his prior role, Goss was Regional Director of Los Angeles County Aquatics and led transformative initiatives, including centralizing North, East, and South Agency aquatics into one section that streamlined operations and standardized policies and procedures. His diverse background spans open water, water parks, and swimming pool facilities and he served as an Instructor Trainer for the American Red Cross and an Aquatic Facility Operator Instructor for the National Recreation and Parks Association. Goss has a Bachelor of Science from the University of Phoenix.

L.A. County Parks offers a diverse range of Aquatics programs countywide, including boating, swimming, fishing, wakeboarding, kayaking, jet-skiing, sailing, and windsurfing. Community activities include swim, dive, and water polo teams; youth fishing derbies and equity-focused programs such as Every Body Swims, low-cost swim lessons, and senior water exercise classes.

One of L.A. County Parks’ most popular Aquatics features are the summer Junior Lake Lifeguard programs at all three lakes and designed for youth between the ages of 9 and 17. This popular program – this summer there are 674 youth – includes long distance swimming, paddle boarding, first aid, CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation), and search and rescue techniques. Junior Lake Lifeguards are often an inspirational springboard for kids to become future paid county lifeguards.

Management of the county’s Aquatics facilities includes extensive oversight of lakes that are visited annually by hundreds of thousands of people. The L.A. County Parks’ Lake Lifeguards safeguard approximately 40 miles of Southern California’s most popular inland waters. These lifeguards operate a fleet of 18 rescue and utility vessels, which are piloted by Senior Lake Lifeguards who are EMTs and certified in SCUBA. Lake lifeguards conduct open-water rescues, respond to and investigate boating accidents, assist disabled vessels, extinguish vessel fires, and enforce safety and fish and wildlife regulations. Lake Lifeguards understand that a proactive service-oriented approach, including public education and a high-profile presence, is the most effective means of maintaining water safety for recreation.

An underwater recovery unit is in place at each of the three lakes to provide underwater emergency search and recovery work. All members are EMTs, and must pass a comprehensive exam reviewing diving medicine, diving physics and underwater problem-solving. They conduct regular training to remain familiar with the underwater topography of the lakes and practice various search and rescue techniques. The underwater recovery unit is on call ready to respond to any underwater emergency countywide.

The L.A. County Parks’ Lake Lifeguards are also trained in swift water rescue and add to the existing swift water rescue teams deployed by the Los Angeles County Fire Department during heavy rains and periods of flooding. Their knowledge and skill in the water, combined with their strategic inland locations make them ideally suited for emergencies. Lake Lifeguards safeguard the public along the San Gabriel River adjacent to Santa Fe Dam when water is released from the upstream reservoirs.

Since 1954, L.A. County Parks’ Lake Lifeguards have managed the Underwater Instructor Certification Course also known as “UICC.” This renowned program is part of L.A. County Parks’ proud tradition for training and developing the highest caliber diving instructors.

# # # #

About the County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation

The County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation manages 181 parks. It also operates a network of 9 regional parks, 38 neighborhood parks, 20 community parks, 16 wildlife sanctuaries, 8 nature centers, 41 public swimming pools, 14 lakes, more than 240 miles of multi-use trails for hiking, biking, and horseback riding, and the largest municipal golf system in the nation, consisting of 20 golf courses at 18 facilities. The department also maintains four botanical centers: The Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden, the South Coast Botanic Garden, Descanso Gardens and Virginia Robinson Gardens. The department also owns the iconic Hollywood Bowl, and the John Anson Ford Amphitheatre, providing County residents with valuable entertainment and cultural resources.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...