CSUN Postpones Start of In-Person Classes

Uploaded: , Friday, Jan 7, 2022

Due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in Los Angeles County, California State University, Northridge will postpone the start of in-person instruction.

The spring semester will begin with remote instruction for the first three weeks of the semester on January 24.

In-person classes will resume on February 14.

“Over the past several weeks, we have continued to monitor the increase in COVID-19 cases, which is due primarily to the highly transmissible Omicron variant,” said CSUN President Erika D. Beck, PH.D. “Our spring semester begins on January 24, which falls into the timeframe that public health officials anticipate will be the peak of the largest COVID-19 case surge. Out of an abundance of caution, CSUN will begin the spring semester with temporary primarily remote instruction.”

Beck said some courses will proceed with an in-person start on January 24, and students can access their individual courses on Canvas or look for emails from their instructor to learn details about the delivery of instruction.

“This temporary measure will allow the January case spike to subside before beginning in-person instruction, which will help to minimize the spread of COVID-19 across our campus community, and ensure our faculty and staff are able to support a quality educational experience for our students,” she said. “Although instruction will start primarily virtual, our campus facilities and services will remain open and accessible to students, whether they want to visit them in person or access remotely.”

Prior to winter break, the California State University announced a new policy that requires students, faculty and staff who are eligible to receive booster shots to provide proof of vaccine. All eligible students and non-represented employees will be expected to provide proof of a booster shot by February 4 and upload their self-certification to the CSUN portal. Represented employees should refer to the link below for more information on vaccination requirements.

Students can learn more at: www.csun.edu/ua/email/NCpages/Matadors_Forward_Spring2022_Student.html

Employees can find additional critical information at: https://www.csun.edu/ua/email/NCpages/Matadors_Forward_Spring2022_Staff.html

