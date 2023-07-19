CSUN Signs Second-Team All Conference Softball Player

CSUN head softball coach Charlotte Morgan has announced the signing of Alexis Chavez to a National Letter of Intent to continue her playing career with the Matadors.

“We look forward to bringing Alexis into this program and making her a part of this Matador Family,” Morgan said. “She has experienced a high level of play and competed in a tough conference. She has proven successful at that level and will help bring that experience to our program. She is a versatile athlete who will do whatever her team needs to succeed. She will be a great asset to our team, and we can’t wait to get out on the field with her.”

PLAYER INFO:

Alexis Chavez INF 5-8 Jr. R/R TR Riverside, Calif./ULM

-Named second-team All-Conference for NCAA Division I University of Louisiana-Monroe in 2022.

-Hit .335 in 52 appearances (49 starts) as a freshman.

-Posted a .406 slugging and .387 on-base percentage for the Warhawks in 2022 with eight doubles and 16 RBI.

-Charted 52 hits with 26 runs scored, 16 walks, 11 stolen bases, and eight doubles as a rookie.

-Finished inaugural campaign 10th in the Sun Belt Conference in on-base percentage and 12th in hitting.

-Started 41-of-42 appearances as a sophomore.

-Recorded 19 hits in 119 at-bats with eight runs scored and four RBI.

-A 2021 graduate of Martin Luther King, Jr. High School in Riverside.

-A four-year high school letter winner who graduated Magna Cum Laude.

-Earned State Seal of Biliteracy and Golden State Merit Award

-Was a member of the President’s Education Awards Program.

-Playing for the Athletics Mercado Club program, helped win the IDT Championship, finishing fifth in PGF, and earning the No. 1 16u team in the nation and PGF Ultimate Challenge Championship.

She joins Moani Ioane, Mackenzie Kila, Talia Jenkins, Jerzie Liana, Jadyn Nielsen, Alexa Ortiz, Alexia Ramirez, Hailey “Lulu” Sanchez, and Mackenzie San Pedro in the class of 2024.

