CSUN Women’s Tennis Extends Winning Streak Against Chaminade

Playing for the third time in five days, the CSUN women’s tennis team extended its longest winning streak since 2015 to nine as the Matadors defeated Chaminade 7-0. CSUN’s nine-dual winning streak is tied for the fifth-longest in school history with the 2006 and 2015 teams.

The Matadors swept the doubles point as Vitoria Solis Urdiales and Jacqueline O’Neill (No. 3) and Sasha Turchak and Yuliia Zhytelna (No. 2) won by identical 6-0 scores.

CSUN dominated singles as the Matadors lost three games in the 12 sets. Posting 6-0, 6-0 winning scores were Angela Ho (No. 2), O’Neil, a Honolulu native (No. 5), and Sofia Dermenjyan (No. 6).

Emma Moratalla Sanz tied Zhytelna for the team lead in singles victories as she improved to 10-2 on the year when she defeated Molly Cookman 6-1, 6-0 in the No. 1 slot. Moratalla Sanz has won 10 of the last 11 matches she has played.

Solis Urdiales (No. 3) and Tallia Harper (No. 4) charted the remaining singles wins for the Matadors.

The dual victory was the 499th in the history of the CSUN program, which dates to 1977 (499-396). In his 26th season, the victory was the 324th for Matadors’ head coach Gary Victor (324-239).

Player Reaction:

“It was a good match today,” Dermenjyan said. “I feel the team is adjusting well to Hawaii’s hot and humid weather. We’ve been playing well and are ready for what’s ahead.”

“I’m proud of how I played today,” Harper said. “I did a good job moving forward and coming to the net when necessary. But, for the most part, everything felt pretty solid.”

“It was nice playing where I’m from, and I felt a lot of support from the community. Everyone executed well today, and I can’t wait for the match tomorrow.

Up Next:

CSUN (12-2, 3-0 Big West) resumes Big West play on Thursday when the Matadors face Hawai’i (5-6, 3-1 Big West). The first serve is 5:30 p.m. (PDT)/2:30 p.m. HT.

