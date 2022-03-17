header image

2003 - Life-size sculpture honoring heroes of St. Francis Dam disaster unveiled in Santa Paula [video]
The Warning
CSUN’s ‘3 Wins Fitness’ Offering Free Saturday Morning Fitness Classes
| Wednesday, Mar 16, 2022

As COVID-19 restrictions ease, people are slowly leaving their homes, reconnecting with their communities and rediscovering physical fitness.

To make that transition easier, California State University, Northridge’s 3 Wins Fitness, a student-led health training and nutrition education program, is partnering with the city of San Fernando and healthcare provider Anthem, Inc., to provide free, bilingual health education and fitness classes in El Cariso Community Regional Park, 13100 Hubbard St. in Sylmar, every Saturday from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. and 10 to 11 a.m.

“The classes are open to everyone —ages 5 years and up — regardless of your fitness level,” said CSUN kinesiology professor Steven Loy, founder of 3 Wins. “The goal is to prepare any individual to walk or run a mile faster. The past two years have turned the world upside down for so many of us — whether we had to work in person, or virtually — and our personal healthcare and fitness routines kind of fell to the wayside.

“As things start to return to normal, we wanted to find an easy, approachable way for people to rediscover that staying fit isn’t as hard as they think and to create a safe environment outdoors, where they can reconnect with their community,” Loy said.

Participants in the program will be invited to take part in The San Fernando Valley Mile, a one-mile walk/run/race down Maclay Avenue in the city of San Fernando on Oct. 29. The event, which is open to all, is designed to encourage personal healthcare and fitness.

Loy said the free Saturday-morning sessions, offered in Spanish and English, focus on strength, cardiovascular, mobility and flexibility training.

“We hope whole families participate, both in the classes and the October walk/run,” Loy said. “The pandemic has isolated so many of us, and this is a great way to reconnect with our families and our neighbors.”

3 WINS Fitness started in 2011 as a project by a group of California State University, Northridge kinesiology students and faculty in the College of Health and Human Development to bring health training and nutrition education to the community for free. Originally called 100 Citizens and recognized by the White House in 2013, the program operates in underserved communities across Southern California.
Information Sessions for Potential COC Board Candidates Announced

Information Sessions for Potential COC Board Candidates Announced
Friday, Mar 11, 2022
Two seats on the Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees, which oversees College of the Canyons, will be up for election in November 2022. To provide information about the election process and the role of the trustees well in advance of the candidate filing period, the college will host information sessions for those interested in running for the board.
FULL STORY...

CalArts Senior Wins One Earth Young Filmmakers Animation Contest

CalArts Senior Wins One Earth Young Filmmakers Animation Contest
Thursday, Mar 10, 2022
A CalArts senior, Jingqi Zhang, won first prize for Animation in the annual One Earth Young Filmmakers Contest. The prize comes with a $1,000 cash award.
FULL STORY...

CSUN Professor Publishes Research Illustrating War’s Impact on Public’s View of Violence

CSUN Professor Publishes Research Illustrating War’s Impact on Public’s View of Violence
Wednesday, Mar 9, 2022
Trauma, brought on by just witnessing conflict and war, can shift the line between what everyone think is right and wrong, and make committing violence against another person more acceptable, according to California State University, Northridge criminology and justice studies assistant professor Anastasiia Timmer.
FULL STORY...

CalArts Names Steven Lam Dean of School of Art

CalArts Names Steven Lam Dean of School of Art
Tuesday, Mar 8, 2022
An experienced curator with a strong track record of higher education leadership, Steven Lam will join California Institute of the Arts as its next dean of the School of Art. He’ll hold the Jill and Peter Kraus Distinguished Chair in Art as he succeeds longtime dean Tom Lawson in the school’s top academic role. Lam is scheduled to begin July 15, 2022.
FULL STORY...
