Nov. 4: CSUN to Host Barriletes Exhibition for Dia de los Muertos

California State University Northridge will mark Dia de los Muertos with an exhibition of barriletes, giant traditional Guatemalan kites, in the University Library on Monday, Nov. 4.

The barriletes were created by Guatemalan artisans at the invitation of members of CSUN’s Department of Central American and Transborder Studies with the idea of showcasing how the region of Guatemala celebrates the Day of the Dead. The artists will discuss the creation process and share the kites’ cultural and spiritual significance from noon to 2 p.m. in the Ferman Presentation Room of the library.

“With a growing Central American student community at CSUN, it is essential for us to highlight and celebrate the rich cultural heritage that spans across the diverse nations of Central America,” said Yarma Velazquez, Chair of the Department of Central American and Transborder Studies. “Events like these not only foster pride in cultural identity but also allow students to see their traditions reflected and valued within the university setting.”

Department faculty collaborated with La Casas De La Cultura De Guatemala for the showcase. Attendees can expect to see barriletes from Santiago Sacatepéquez, a town in Guatemala known for its tradition of kite making.

Velazquez said the kites are only one of the many aspects of Guatemalan culture.

“Central America is a region of immense diversity, with each country offering unique traditions and cultural expressions,” Velazquez said. “Our goal is to provide students the space and opportunity to explore their identities, connect with their heritage, and gain a deeper understanding of how these cultural practices shape their sense of self and community.”

She said traditional barriletes can be up to 64 feet tall and are often created just for display. Other barriletes can be as tall as 10 feet and can fly, with the help of many people. The practice of the barriletes has been documented since the early 20th century. Barriletes celebrate Mayan heritage and are believed to serve as a bridge between the living and the dead.

Velazquez said she invites those familiar with the tradition to join and share their experiences, and encourages those who are new to the celebration to embrace the opportunity to learn more about Guatemala’s rich cultural customs.

The event was created by students in the University 100 Central American Experience class, in collaboration with Central American studies faculty and members of the community.

A Guatemalan artisan workshop will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 14, in La Casita, a gathering place for CSUN Central American students located near the center of campus, to teach students how to build barriletes.

The Department of Central American and Transborder Studies, part of the College of Humanities, is about to mark its 25th anniversary. Events celebrating the occasion are scheduled throughout the coming year. For more information about the barriletes showcase, visit the website.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...