CSUN’s Botanical Garden a Hidden Gem in Middle of SFV

Nestled near the eastern edge of California State University, Northridge campus, as the California Towhee softly calls, sits an often-overlooked environmental gem in the heart of the San Fernando Valley — CSUN’s Botanic Garden.
Home to over 1,200 plant species, four greenhouses, a living library, and an outdoor classroom, the garden provides education and natural green space for the campus and the community.
“The garden provides a much-needed tranquil space for students and staff, and the public,” said Brenda Kanno, the botanic garden manager, and instructional support technician.
Though the greenhouses, which were dedicated in 1959, are not open to the public, Kanno said they provide an indispensable space for staff and students in the science program to carry out research.
“We have four greenhouses, with three being for our collection and one just for research,” she said. “Quite a few of our plants end up going up to [biology] classes for students to use.”
Beyond the research in the greenhouses is an expansive landscape in Kanno and a small staff are dedicated to maintaining it.
“We haven’t had volunteers [to help in the garden] since the pandemic began,” said Kanno. “We have suspended accepting volunteers for the time being as it is difficult to work in close quarters right now.”
Trees and shrubs provide shade and carve out alluring pathways in the landscape, urging others to see what is just around the bend. Among the plants in the garden exists a few of its oldest residents, such as a Ginko Biloba tree that towers in the northeast corner of the space.
There also are a few memorials within the garden. Located in a space near a grove of succulents lies a bench that serves as a remembrance for a previous student and avid garden attendee. The second is a boulder in honor of a former faculty member.
Kanno can identify nearly anything growing in the space. She keeps tabs on plants that may have planted themselves by migration and those who are needed to maintain the environment.
More information on the CSUN botanical garden and the hours can be found on their page.
For more photos of the botanical garden, click [here].
Nestled near the eastern edge of California State University, Northridge campus, as the California Towhee softly calls, sits an often-overlooked environmental gem in the heart of the San Fernando Valley - CSUN’s Botanic Garden.
When Jammal Yarbrough accepted a summer internship with TE Connectivity in Pennsylvania, he was quick to ask if he would be able to attend his College of the Canyons on graduation on June 3 to receive his associate degree in electrical engineering.
California Institute of the Arts hosted graduation ceremonies Friday, May 13 in the CalArts Graduation Courtyard. After two years of virtual ceremonies the CalArts class of 2022 celebrated graduation with an in-person event at the Valencia campus.
Nestled near the eastern edge of California State University, Northridge campus, as the California Towhee softly calls, sits an often-overlooked environmental gem in the heart of the San Fernando Valley - CSUN’s Botanic Garden.
To honor the memory of longtime community leader Charlotte Kleeman, a celebration of life will be held Friday, June 3, at the College of the Canyons University Center, located at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road in Santa Clarita, beginning at 2 p.m.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 5,152 new positive cases Saturday, 4,750 new cases Sunday, and 2,476 new cases Monday countywide, with four additional deaths and 790 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Visit newly opened MB2 Entertainment at the site of the former Mountasia on June 5 to support Carousel Ranch. Purchase a play card and a percentage of your purchase will benefit Carousel Ranch. Visit and have fun while donating to a worthwhile cause, the clients of Carousel Ranch and the equestrian therapy and vocational training programs.
California Health and Human Services Agency Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly and Director of the California Department of Public Health and State Public Health Officer Dr. Tomás J. Aragón, issued a joint statement supporting the recommendation by the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Advisory Committee on Immunizations Practices and the Federal Food and Drug Administration to authorize use of a single booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5-11 at least five months after completing their primary series.
Feeling the need to act, members of the Santa Clarita Human Relations Roundtable, St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, Congregation Beth Shalom, NAACP Santa Clarita, Higher Vision Church and the Islamic Center of Santa Clarita Valley decided to gather with community members to mark and reflect on the May 14 shooting in Buffalo, N.Y.
Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is working with state and national partners on an international outbreak of monkeypox. On May 19 the Centers for Disease Control confirmed a case of monkeypox in the United States in Massachusetts.
The father/son legacy continues after 40 years at Valley Institute of Prosthetics and Orthotics established in 1982. The company serves the Central Valley and the Santa Clarita Valley with the highest quality orthotic and prosthetic devices for patients to regain functionality.
The County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control is aware of the public’s desire to visit our animal care centers without an appointment. In response Animal Care and Control is adopting new public visitation hours for unscheduled visits just in time for National Pet Adoption Weekend, May 20-22.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.