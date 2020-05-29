[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

CVS Health Offers COVID-19 Testing at Canyon Country Drive-Thru
| Friday, May 29, 2020
cvs

WOONSOCKET, R.I. — Delivering on a commitment the company made in April, CVS Health has opened additional COVID-19 test sites at select CVS Pharmacy drive-thru locations, including the Canyon Country location at 26861 Sierra Highway.

The company has now established a total of 1,000 testing sites across more than 30 states and Washington, DC.

“It’s no small feat to operationalize 1,000 test sites in weeks under trying circumstances, which is a credit to our employees and their unwavering commitment to being part of the solution,” said Larry J. Merlo, president and CEO of CVS Health. “Our testing strategy will continue to evolve and make the most effective use of our resources as we work to help safely re-open the economy.”

Since first offering COVID-19 testing at a pilot site outside a CVS Pharmacy in Shrewsbury, Mass., in mid-March, the company has performed nearly 200,000 tests nationwide. Beginning in June, CVS Health has a goal of processing up to 1.5 million tests per month subject to the availability of supplies and lab capacity.

cvs health drive-thru testing covid-19

More than half of the company’s 1,000 test sites will serve communities with the greatest need for support, as measured by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Social Vulnerability Index. The index tracks a variety of census variables including poverty, lack of access to transportation, and crowded housing that may weaken a community’s ability to prepare for and recover from hazardous events like natural disasters and disease outbreaks.

“Through our network of physicians, including our state and local associations/societies, we have been encouraging community members to use the hundreds of COVID-19 testing sites that CVS Health has established across the country, and have been providing information on how to slow the spread of the virus,” said Dr. Oliver T. Brooks, president of the National Medical Association. “We will continue to work together to increase access to COVID-19 testing, particularly to underserved communities that are being disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.”

Schedule an Appointment
Self-swab tests at participating CVS Pharmacy drive-thru locations will be available to individuals meeting CDC and state criteria who register in advance to schedule an appointment.

Testing will not take place inside any CVS Pharmacy, MinuteClinic or HealthHUB locations, which remain open to serve customers and patients.

Tests will be sent to an independent, third-party lab for processing and the results will be available in approximately three days.

More information on steps CVS Health has taken to address the COVID-19 pandemic, including support for health care providers and clinicians facing financial and administrative strain, is available at the company’s frequently updated COVID-19 resource center.

About CVS Health
CVS Health employees are united around a common goal of becoming the most consumer-centric health company in the world. We’re evolving based on changing consumer needs and meeting people where they are, whether that’s in the community at one of our nearly 10,000 local touchpoints, in the home, or in the palm of their hand. Our newest offerings from HealthHUB locations that are redefining what a pharmacy can be, to innovative programs that help manage chronic conditions are designed to create a higher-quality, simpler and more affordable experience. Learn more about how we’re transforming health at www.cvshealth.com.
State OK’s L.A. County In-Person Dining, Opening of Hair Salons, Barbershops
Friday, May 29, 2020
California Department of Public Health officials gave Los Angeles County the OK Friday to reopen restaurants for in-person dining and allow barbershops and hair salons to resume offering services.
FULL STORY...
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: 103,886 Cases Statewide, 1,306 Cases in SCV
Friday, May 29, 2020
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Friday 1,824 new cases of COVID-19 and 50 new deaths due to the virus countywide, and a total of 1,306 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 122 more than reported Thursday.
FULL STORY...
Newsom: Future Reopening of Economy Will Be Left to Counties
Friday, May 29, 2020
California will enter the next phase of reopening its economy, but decisions will be left up to individual counties, Governor Gavin Newsom said Friday.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
June 2: City Planners to Ponder Project Time Extension; 375-Unit Saugus Development
The city of Santa Clarita's Planning Commissioners will consider extending the timeframe for a 90,900-square-foot business development on Sierra Highway and hear public comments on a proposed 375-unit residential development in Saugus at the commission's next meeting on Tuesday, June 2, starting at 6 p.m.
COC Registered Nurse Grads to Join Frontline of COVID-19 Battle
For the 60 soon-to-be graduates of the College of the Canyons Registered Nurse Class of 2020, entry into the world of nursing will be baptism by fire.
State OK’s L.A. County In-Person Dining, Opening of Hair Salons, Barbershops
California Department of Public Health officials gave Los Angeles County the OK Friday to reopen restaurants for in-person dining and allow barbershops and hair salons to resume offering services.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: 103,886 Cases Statewide, 1,306 Cases in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Friday 1,824 new cases of COVID-19 and 50 new deaths due to the virus countywide, and a total of 1,306 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 122 more than reported Thursday.
Newsom: Future Reopening of Economy Will Be Left to Counties
California will enter the next phase of reopening its economy, but decisions will be left up to individual counties, Governor Gavin Newsom said Friday.
CVS Health Offers COVID-19 Testing at Canyon Country Drive-Thru
CVS Health has opened additional COVID-19 test sites at select CVS Pharmacy drive-thru locations, including the Canyon Country location at 26861 Sierra Highway.
Manipulating Covid Data for Profit | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
During the COVID-19 pandemic, it is hard to sort through true and false claims promoted by researchers that could be for profit and even harm the public.
CalArts Alum Audrey Chan Named Inaugural ACLU SoCal Artist in Residence
Artist, writer, educator and CalArts alum Audrey Chan (Art MFA 07) has been named the first-ever resident artist by the American Civil Liberties Union of Southern California.
CSUN Celebrates Class of 2019-2020 (Video)
CSUN’s Class of 2019-2020 worked too hard — and overcame too many challenges — not to celebrate the completion of this chapter in their academic journey, at least virtually.
Unsafe at Home: CSUN’s Strength United Supports Survivors of Abuse, Assault
The COVID-19 pandemic has required people to stay at home as much as possible. For those in abusive households, “Safer at Home” orders heightened the risk factors associated with child maltreatment, domestic violence and sexual assault.
June 5: VIA to Launch ‘Breakfast Club’ Business Coaching Sessions
The Valley Industry Association aka VIA will launch a member-exclusive online business coaching program, called "Breakfast Club," on Friday, June 5, from 8 a.m. to 9:15 a.m.
California Senate Rejects Governor Newsom’s Call for Budget Cuts
The California State Senate rejected Governor Gavin Newsom’s proposed budget cuts to sectors like education and health care Thursday, instead seeking to draw down more reserves, raise taxes on certain industries and borrow against the future to make up an estimated $54 billion shortfall.
Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
Donaldson Company, Inc., based in Bloomington, Minnesota with operations also in Valencia, announced on Friday that its Board of Directors declared a regular cash dividend of 21.0 cents per share, payable June 30, 2020, to shareholders of record on June 15, 2020.
Today in SCV History (May 29)
1987 - Director John Landis acquitted of charges in deaths of Vic Morrow and two child actors on Valencia set of "Twilight Zone: The Movie" [story]
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 101,697 Cases Statewide, 1,184 SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 1,094 new cases of COVID-19 and 48 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 1,184 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began.
Approximately 1,200 Valencia Residents Affected by Power Outage
A power outage in Valencia reportedly affected 1, 228 residents Thursday afternoon.
California Lawmakers Slam High-Speed Rail Head
(CN) — The CEO of the California High Speed Rail Authority had to take on all comers during an oversight hearing in the state assembly on Wednesday afternoon.
U.S. Jobless Claims Eclipse 40 Million
(CN) — Millions are filing initial claims for unemployment insurance each week, but insured U.S. unemployment rate has fallen 2.6%, the Department of Labor reported Thursday. It’s the first decrease of the pandemic era.
Aug. 14: Rams Take On Saints in Preseason Opener at New SoFi Stadium
The Los Angeles Rams have finalized their 2020 preseason schedule, the club announced Wednesday.
CalFresh Celebrates 10 Years of Outreach (Video)
Now implemented statewide, CalFresh Awareness Month in L.A. County has been recognized by the California Department of Social Services as a “best practice” to connect with diverse and hard to serve communities through strategic and culturally sensitive outreach.
Elena Galvez Named to Southern California’s Sister Cities International Board
The city of Santa Clarita is proud to announce that Elena Galvez has been named to the Board of Directors for the Southern California Chapter of Sister Cities International.
Crash Course in Technology | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
If you anticipate your loved one could be admitted to a nursing home or hospital, think about giving them a crash course in using a smart phone.
Update: Hart District Suspends Teacher Arrested on Suspicion of Oral Copulation With a Minor
A Saugus High School teacher has been arrested on suspicion of having oral sex with a minor, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station booking logs.
Canyons’ Outside Linebacker Khalib Johns Commits to Mercer University
College of the Canyons outside linebacker Khalib Johns has committed to Mercer University after a sophomore season in which he was a unanimous all-conference selection for the Cougars.
